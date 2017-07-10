In a unanimous and relatively short decision, the Supreme Court
of Canada firmly rejected the "Promise Doctrine", which
has been frequently invoked to invalidate patents on the basis of a
lack of utility.
This decision in AstraZeneca Canada Inc. v. Apotex Inc., 2017 SCC
36 reverses over a decade of previous case law, which saw
numerous patents declared invalid in Canada. Under the (now
rejected) "promise doctrine", the utility of an invention
could be measured against statements in the patent disclosure
regarding the uses of the invention, with the patent being invalid
if even one of those promises was not established or soundly
predictable from the information in the description. The
doctrine had particular impact on pharmaceutical patents, which
tend to identify medical uses for the invention without providing
clinical data in the description.
The Court concluded that the "Promise Doctrine"
conflated the requirements for sufficiency and utility, which
should be separate inquiries. The Court also held that a
single use of the invention is sufficient to establish utility,
even if this use has a "mere scintilla" of utility, so
long as that use is related to the subject matter of the
invention.
The Astrazeneca decision sets out a two-part test for
utility in Canada, which requires the Courts to: (1) identify the
subject matter of the claims and (2) determine whether at least
one practical use related to that subject matter has been
demonstrated or soundly predicted as of the filing date (even if
that amounts to only 'a mere scintilla' of utility).
The Court also re-affirmed the principle that there is no
obligation to disclose the utility of the invention within the
description.
The case at hand involved AstraZeneca's patent no.
2,139,653, which was directed to optically pure salts of
esomeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI). This drug was
said to be useful for reducing gastric acid and reflux esophagitis,
and for treating related maladies. The trial and appeal Courts
had previously concluded that the patent explicitly promised that
this drug would work more effectively for a wider range of persons
than previous drugs, with less variation in patient responses, and
that this promise was unfulfilled. The Supreme Court rejected this
analysis and found that the drug would work as a PPI, which was
sufficiently related to the subject-matter of the patent so as to
make it useful within the meaning of the Patent Act.
As a result, the patent was found to be valid.
The decision is welcome news to patentees in Canada, as it
brings more certainty to the law and aligns Canada with the
standard for utility of most other countries.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
