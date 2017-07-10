A recent decision from the Supreme Court of Canada
("SCC") has ended a lengthy saga and is good news for
employers wishing to enforce drug- and alcohol-related policies in
safety-sensitive work environments.
In
Stewart v. Elk Valley Coal Corp., a majority of the SCC
upheld the decision of the Alberta Court of Appeal, which concluded
that the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal's decision was
reasonable in determining that an employee was terminated for
breaching the company's drug and alcohol policy and not because
of his cocaine addiction.
Stewart was an employee who drove a loader in a mine operated by
Elk Valley Coal Corp. He tested positive for the presence of
cocaine after a collision on the worksite and subsequently informed
his employer that he thought he was addicted to the substance. His
employment was then terminated.
The company had a "no free accident" rule as part of
their Alcohol, Illegal Drugs & Medication Policy (the
"Policy"), which was aimed at ensuring safety in the
mine. Employees were required to disclose any dependencies or
addictions prior to the occurrence of a related incident in order
to obtain treatment before their issues compromised workplace
safety. If they failed to do so, and tested positive for the
presence of drugs after being involved in an accident, they would
be terminated.
The Alberta Human Rights Tribunal held that Stewart was
terminated not because of his addiction, but for breaching the
Policy. In the decision, the Tribunal accepted the settled two-part
test for discrimination in the workplace, which requires the
employee to first establish a prima facie case of
discrimination by showing: (1) a disability which is protected
under the Act; (2) adverse treatment with regard to his employment
or a term of that employment; and (3) that the disability was a
factor in the adverse treatment. If this is established, the onus
then shifts to the employer to show that it accommodated the
employee to the point of undue hardship. It was found through
expert evidence that Stewart was in fact addicted to drugs;
however, this was not a factor in the termination as the
company's decision fell on his failure to comply with the
Policy, which he had capacity to abide by. The Tribunal's
decision was affirmed by the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench and
by the Alberta Court of Appeal.
The SCC also found no basis to interfere with the reasonable
conclusion of the Tribunal. The Court held that there was clear
evidence capable of supporting the Tribunal's conclusion that
the reason for the termination was not addiction, but breach of the
Policy. Stewart argued that the addiction was an indirect factor in
the termination as denial was part of the addiction, preventing him
from disclosing it prior to the accident. The Court held that on
the evidence, Stewart was aware that he should not take drugs
before working and he had the capacity to make this decision as
well as to disclose his problem to his employer. Therefore,
prima facie discrimination was not established and it was
unnecessary to consider whether the appellant had been reasonably
accommodated.
This is good news for employers because the decision
demonstrates that a reasonable, well-drafted drug and alcohol
policy can protect employers from certain claims of discrimination
related to the protection of safety in dangerous workplaces. Miller
Thomson would be pleased to provide advice and assistance with
respect to the drafting and implementation of such policies.
