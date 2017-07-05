On June 28, 2017, the Supreme Court of Canada confirmed a
Canadian court can issue an interlocutory injunction (an order
requiring an entity or person to stop doing something pending a
trial) requiring the global removal of content from the Internet.
The Court's decision in Google Inc. v. Equustek Solutions Inc.,
combined with its June 23, 2017 decision in Douez v. Facebook, Inc., illustrates the
increasing awareness of courts around the world of the
Internet's inherently global nature, and their increasing
willingness to take jurisdiction in cases that cross borders. The
Court is not hesitating to apply existing legal principles to
online business. And companies doing business globally,
particularly online, need to ensure their legal risk assessment and
management strategies reflect this trend. McInnes Cooper's David Fraser represented Intervenor Wikimedia
Foundation throughout.
A small B.C. technology company (techco) sued a distributor,
claiming it re‑labelled a product and passed it off as its
own; the distributor also acquired techco's confidential
information and trade secrets and used them to design and
manufacture a competing product. The defendant eventually abandoned
the proceedings and left B.C. The court ordered the defendant not
to sell the inventory or use techco's intellectual property
– but the defendant continues to carry on business from an
unknown location, selling the product to customers worldwide on its
websites. Techco applied to the court for a worldwide order against
U.S.-based Google Inc. requiring it to remove links to the
offending products from all of Google's sites. Google opposed
the application, arguing if such an order were appropriate, it
should be confined to links appearing on google.ca not worldwide.
Techco also sought to have Google remove entire websites from
Google's results, not just links with the specific products.
Techco obtained the order. Google appealed it to the Appeal Court,
but the Court upheld the order; Google further appealed to the
Supreme Court of Canada – where the Court again upheld the
order.
Connectivity. The B.C. trial court had decided
Google has sufficient connections to B.C. to be within its
jurisdiction. Google didn't appeal this decision, so this
wasn't an issue the Supreme Court of Canada faced.
Go Global @ home. The Court confirmed the usual
legal test for interlocutory injunctions (an order requiring a
party to stop doing something pending a trial) applies: is there a
serious issue (Google acknowledged there was); is the party seeking
the injunction suffering "irreparable harm"; and does the
balance of convenience favour granting the injunction. The ultimate
question is whether it's "just and equitable" for the
Court to make the order – in this case, to make a global
order to remove internet content – and the Court decided it
was. While much attention was focused on the fact there is little
precedent for global court orders to take down "content",
the Court looked at a large body of decisions supporting the
authority of Canadian courts to make orders with global effects.
These include "Mareva" injunctions (an injunction that
freezes a defendant's assets pending a court's
determination of a lawsuit) and injunctions against third parties
ordering them to stop selling particular merchandise globally. The
Court also noted that non-parties to a lawsuit can be – and
often are – subject to court orders, such as "Norwich
orders" that require an innocent non-party to disclose
documents or information relevant to the lawsuit. The Court showed
little sympathy for the effort compliance with the order would
involve from Google, particularly because the subject matter is a
moving target with the "bad guys" continually setting up
new sites: Google already has mechanisms to remove problematic
content, such as child pornography and hate speech, from its
indices.
No Slipping. The Court limited its decision to
trade secrets, noting most countries recognize the underlying
intellectual property rights at issue and would view the selling of
the pirated products as a legal wrong. Google and a number of
interveners cautioned the Court about the precedent the Court's
decision might establish around the requirement to remove Internet
content, like "embarrassing" content, in light of
Europe's "right to be forgotten". The Court observed
that in this case, focused on trade secrets, such freedom of
expression concerns are more theoretical than practical but
specifically noted that if freedom of expression issues arise,
Google can and should apply to vary the order.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
