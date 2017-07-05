In June 2017, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) released its
proposed changes to the voluntary disclosure program (VDP) (the
Proposed VDP) relating to income tax, excise tax, GST/HST and
excise duties (Taxes). The VDP provides taxpayers an opportunity to
make an application to correct inaccurate or incomplete
information, or to disclose information not previously reported. If
a taxpayer makes a valid disclosure under the current VDP, the
taxpayer would be entitled to penalty relief and partial interest
relief, provided the taxpayer pays all Taxes that are due under the
relevant legislation. The Minister of National Revenue is expected
to announce the formal changes to the VDP in the fall of 2017, and
any such changes to be effective on January 1, 2018.
The VDP is a very important program for taxpayers who have been
non-compliant in tax matters in prior years by encouraging such
taxpayers to voluntarily come forward and rectify such
non-compliance without penalty and prosecution, and in most cases,
partial interest relief.
The most significant change in the Proposed VDP is the
introduction of a two track system: 1) the General Program and 2)
the Limited Program (both of which are discussed below). The
Limited Program seeks to limit the availability of the program in
certain circumstances or where there is a "major
non-compliance" as such relief for penalty and partial
interest relief could be seen as "overly generous."
General Program
Under the General Program, the taxpayers whose applications are
accepted will not be charged penalties or referred for criminal
prosecution with respect to the disclosure, and may be entitled to
partial relief for any interest in respect of assessments preceding
the three most recent years of returns required to be filed. For
example, if the most recent tax return required to be file was for
the 2016 taxation year, partial interest relief may only be
available for taxation years prior to 2014. Consequently, full
interest will be assessed for the three most recent years of
returns required to be filed.
Limited Program
Applications that disclose "major non-compliance" will
be processed under the Limited Program and if accepted, will not
receive the same level of relief as they would under the current
VDP.
Under the Limited Program, the taxpayer will not be referred for
criminal prosecution and will not be charged a gross negligence
penalty with respect to the disclosure. However, other penalties
will be charged as applicable such as a late filing penalty, a
failure to remit penalty, an instalment penalty or an omission
penalty. If the application is accepted as valid under the Limited
Program, no interest relief will be provided.
Generally, under the Limited Program, situations that would
constitute "major non-compliance" are as follows:
active efforts to avoid detection
through the use of offshore vehicles or other means
large dollar amounts
multiple years of non-compliance
a sophisticated taxpayer
the disclosure is made after an
official CRA statement regarding its intended focus of compliance
or following CRA correspondence or campaigns and
any other circumstance in which a
high degree of taxpayer culpability contributed to the failure to
comply.
The determination of whether an application should be processed
under the Limited Program will be made on a case by case basis.
Other Proposed Measures
Below is a list of other proposed measures to the program:
require the payment of the estimated
taxes owing as a condition of qualifying for the program
exclude applications that involve
transfer pricing and applications from corporations with gross
revenue in excess of $250 million from VDP relief
exclude applications that disclose
income from the proceeds of crime from VDP relief
change the way the amount of interest
relief available is calculated and
cancel VDP relief if it is
subsequently discovered that a taxpayer's VDP application was
not complete due to a misrepresentation attributable to wilful
default.
For Further Information
It is important that a taxpayer who has been non-compliant in
respect of Taxes to consider an application under the VDP as soon
as possible and certainly before the proposed changes take into
effect.
