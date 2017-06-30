A new statutory regime governing international commercial
arbitration came into effect in Ontario in March 2017, with the
International Commercial Arbitration Act, 2017, SO
2017, c 2, replacing the International Commercial Arbitration
Act, RSO 1990, I.9 The 2017 Act should interest
practitioners and businesses alike. It clarifies and harmonizes
Ontario's statutory framework for international commercial
arbitration, ensuring that Ontario continues to be an attractive
and modern dispute resolution forum.
While the old Act merely endorsed the principles underlying the
Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign
Arbitral Awards (the "New York Convention"), the
2017 Act outright adopts them. The New York Convention, which is
appended as a schedule to the 2017 Act, addresses foreign arbitral
awards or agreements in the context of "commercial legal
relationships". This resolves lingering uncertainty about the
status of Ontario awards. Those attempting to uphold an arbitral
award under the New York Convention can now apply to the Superior
Court of Justice. The 2017 Act also resolves uncertainty about what
limitation periods govern enforcement proceedings. The 2017 Act
imposes a clear 10-year limitation period. These changes should
create certainty for disputants with arbitral awards in hand who
wish to access Ontario's court system.
In addition, the 2017 Act alters the definition of arbitration
agreement. As under the old Act, arbitration agreements must be in
writing. But the 2017 Act provides that "an arbitration
agreement is in writing if its content is recorded in any form,
whether or not the arbitration agreement or contract has been
concluded orally, by conduct, or by other means". The purpose
of this change was to keep pace with modern ways of doing business.
Emails may be considered a form of writing under the 2017 Act. This
change to the definition of writing means a wider range of
agreements should now be recognized.
The 2017 Act communicates that Ontario
is committed to attracting international business and to staying
current with changing business practices and the highest
international standards.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
