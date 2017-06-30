The victory in the fight between two rum competitors
demonstrates that unregistered trade dress rights are alive and
well in Canada, admissible survey evidence remains a useful tool
for proving confusion, and a competing product that has experienced
quality issues can tip the scale in favour of a depreciation of
goodwill claim.
Diageo Canada Inc. sells the CAPTAIN MORGAN brand of rum in
Canada. The labels for each variety of CAPTAIN MORGAN rum have a
nautical theme and prominently feature a fanciful depiction of the
17th century privateer, Sir Henry Morgan. Diageo owns
several Canadian trademark registrations covering various
depictions of Sir Henry Morgan for use with rum products.
Heaven Hill is a private American distillery that produces and
markets distilled spirits. Like Diageo, it sells rum products
bearing labels with a nautical theme and depicting a male
character. These rum products are sold under the ADMIRAL
NELSON'S brand; the character depicted is that of
Vice Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson, a British naval officer in the
late 18th and early 19th centuries.
Diageo sued Heaven Hills for passing off, trademark infringement
and depreciation of goodwill of several registered trademarks
depicting the Captain Morgan character, and for passing off the
get-up of the bottles. Diageo prevailed.
Three aspects of this Federal Court decision are particularly
notable.
First, this decision underscores that the get-up or the
appearance of the packaging of goods, even if not registered as
trademark, can successfully ground an action in passing off. Diageo
asserted several registrations depicting the Captain Morgan
character, but also succeeded in proving passing off based on the
overall appearance of the CAPTAIN MORGAN bottles, which constituted
a valid and enforceable common law trademark.
Second, evidence of source confusion appeared to be sufficient
to establish a likelihood of damage, which is an element of a
passing off claim. There was no evidence that Diageo sustained any
actual damage as a consequence of the sale of ADMIRAL
NELSON'S rum in Canada, but the Court concluded that it
was reasonable to presume lost sales had occurred and could
potentially occur in the future by virtue of source confusion. The
evidence of source confusion was introduced by way of an expert
survey, thereby establishing that surveys retain value in assisting
the Court in its confusion assessment.
In addition, the Court reinforced that evidence of a loss of
control over reputation, image or goodwill could support a
likelihood of damage. Here, that evidence was the fact that some of
the ADMIRAL NELSON'S product exhibited quality issues.
Third, Diageo successfully established depreciation of goodwill,
which has been relatively infrequent in Canadian case law. The
Court found that the source confusion survey evidence and Heaven
Hill's quality control issues supported the linkage and
likelihood of damage prongs of this cause of action.
At this time, the case has not been appealed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
