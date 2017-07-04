This year, the CRTC
noted that Canadian telecoms that charged unlocking fees made $37.7
million last year alone. Rogers, Bell, and Telus, the big three as
we call them, stand by their unlocking fees.
Carriers sell locked phones in order to keep customers from
switching to competitors, and with many carriers charging hefty
fees to close accounts and about $50 to unlock their phone for
them, it tends to keep the customer from switching.
This change by the CRTC comes from a review of their Wireless
Code, aimed at helping consumers with cellphone fees. They
opened their review to the public, where many brought up unlocking
fees, or what has become known as a "ransom fee" or
"hostage fee".
The ransom fee has always been an unpopular thing with
customers, and with this change, it will allow customers to have
the flexibility of changing plans and carriers, which will
hopefully create more competition in the market.
On top of ransom fees, huge monthly phone bills have been a
concern. This comes from the practices of many carriers, who build
up charges for roaming, data overage, and even allow customers to
add more data to their plan each month by sending a simple text if
they want to use more.
This caused one Bell customer to have a bill of more than $1,700
in a month. Her son hit the top of his data, and in order for Bell
to provide him with more data that month, he simply had to respond
"Yes" to a text that was sent to him by the provider. Her
son was part of a family plan and is a minor.
This prompted the CRTC to also announce that from now on, only
the account holder of a family plan is capable of consenting to
data overages and additional charges. Other members will only be
allowed to modify the account if the account holder grants them
access and approval to do so.
Therefore, the Wireless Code mandates that there is a cap
to international roaming charges of $100 a month and data overages
of $50. The only way they are capable of charging more, is if the
customer agrees to it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
