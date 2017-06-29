As Canadian employers and U.S. employers with Canadian
subsidiaries well know, the climate in Canada has never been
favourable to drug and alcohol testing. Earlier this month,
however, the Supreme Court of Canada endorsed an employer's
decision to terminate the employment of an employee who,
post-accident, tested positive for drugs – even after he
disclosed that he thought he was addicted to cocaine. The
case is Stewart v. Elk Valley Coal Corp., 2017 SCC 30.
The employer's operation – a coal mine – was
unquestionably dangerous and, therefore, safety sensitive. To
ensure safety, the employer implemented an "Alcohol, Illegal
Drugs & Medication Policy" which required employees to
disclose any dependence or addiction issues before an incident
occurred and to receive treatment. The policy further
provided that if an employee failed to disclose and was involved in
an accident and tested positive for drugs, their employment would
be terminated. This zero tolerance aspect of the policy was
called the "no free accident" rule. The employer
provided training when it implemented the policy and required all
employees to acknowledge receipt of the policy.
At the end of a 12-hour shift, the employee in question was
involved in an accident with a loader he was driving. No one
was injured and no property was damaged. The employee tested
positive for drugs. When he met with his employer to discuss
the accident and positive drug test, he said that he thought he was
addicted to cocaine. Nine days later, his employment
terminated based on the "no free accident" rule.
At first instance, the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal found that
the termination was due to the breach of the policy (failure to
disclose his addiction before the accident occurred), not because
of his addiction. Accordingly, he failed to prove a prima
facie case of discrimination. In the alternative, the
Tribunal found that, if a prima facie case of discrimination has
been proven, the employer had accommodated the employee to the
point of undue hardship. On this point, importantly, the
Tribunal held that something less than termination: an assessment,
support through treatment and reinstatement, would dilute the
purpose of the policy and that the policy's offer of support to
employees who disclosed constituted appropriate
accommodation.
The Alberta Court of Queen's Bench and the Alberta Court of
Appeal dismissed the employee's appeals and upheld the
Tribunal's decision – as did the Supreme Court of
Canada. All three courts found they should defer to the
Tribunal on its factual findings and the inferences it drew from
them and found those findings to be reasonable. In
particular, the Supreme Court of Canada referenced the termination
letter that specifically cited the policy, not the employee's
addiction, as the factor leading to termination. The Supreme
Court of Canada also noted that it could not be assumed that the
employee's addiction diminished his ability to comply with the
terms of the policy. While in some cases an addiction might
deprive an employee of the capacity to comply, this was not one of
those cases. There was no evidence before the Tribunal to
suggest the employee was not capable of complying with workplace
rules.
It is important to note that this decision does not change the
law that a protected ground or characteristic need only be "a
factor", not a "significant factor" or a
"material factor" in the decision to find
discrimination. The decision also does not endorse
pre-employment or random drug and alcohol testing. What the
decision does do is permit employers in genuinely safety-sensitive
workplaces who are prepared to accommodate addictions that are
disclosed before an accident occurs, to test post-accident and not
be forced to accommodate based on a positive drug test at that
time. It is a welcome decision for these employers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
