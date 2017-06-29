The challenge for the buyer in these transactions generally
revolves around ensuring that the lease secures the anticipated
return for the price reflected in the sale, as the sale part of the
transaction will likely be a fairly vanilla “as is, where
is” sale.
Buyer concerns typically relate to securing the covenant of the
seller for the term of the lease, which often manifests itself in
assignment and change of control restrictions and, to a lesser
degree, subletting. The new landlord often seeks to ?limit
assignments that do not require consent to situations in which
substantially all of the assets of the tenant are being purchased
and the new tenant has a similar covenant (which in the case of a
public company can be reflected with a ratings test, or for a
private company, a net asset value test). Except where the
seller-tenant is a public company, the landlord will also wish to
restrict changes of control, which could be used as a means of
circumventing the assignment restrictions. Other
considerations for landlords include evaluating whether the tenant
is released in situations in which transfer consent is not
required.
With respect to subletting, a tenant may? be able to carve out a
wide ambit of freedom to sublet given that it’s covenant
remains subject to excluded uses restrictions (government offices,
call centres etc.).
Other areas that are often heavily negotiated or are
increasingly under scrutiny in these circumstances are: (i)
operating cost recoveries for capital repairs and code compliance
depending in part on whether the buyer obtained and price
reductions further to its due diligence and the reliability of off
title searches and code compliance reports in various
jurisdictions; (ii) the often innocuous obligation to maintain the
building to a certain standard and the landlord's ability to
recover costs related to such obligation, particularly as operating
exclusions may attempt to exclude any work orders or building non
compliances whether occurring before or after the sale; and, as
retail disruption accelerates, continuous occupancy or “go
dark” provisions. We also anticipate that landlords will
increasingly seek credit enhancements under the lease terms such as
guarantees and letters of credit.
With capital markets exuberant and liquid these types of
transactions should continue to propagate.
