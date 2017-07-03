On March 8, 2017, the Competition Bureau released a bulletin for
public consultation entitled "Information requests from
private parties in proceedings for recovery of loss or
damages". The bulletin outlines the Bureau's position on
access to information requests from parties who are thinking of
starting or have already started a proceeding under section 36 of
the Competition Act and believe the Bureau possesses helpful
information. In the midst of flurry of class actions seeking
damages under this section, the release is timely.
Section 36 provides private parties with an ability to recover
any loss of damage as a result of anti-competitive conduct
regulated as an offence and this includes false or misleading
representations made knowingly or recklessly for the
purpose of promoting the sale of a product or business
interest.
The Competition Bureau states that these private actions are
important for two reasons: one, they provide "an additional
and important enforcement mechanism"; and two, serve the
"broader public interest of deterrence."
However, there is a statutory duty on the Competition Bureau of
confidentiality and the Bureau describes it as its "governing
principle" underlying the effect administration and
enforcement of the Act. The Bureau relies heavily on information
voluntarily provided that is often confidential, proprietary and/or
commercially sensitive, and this information flow could be
compromised by the prospect that any information shared may be
disclosed to private parties in response to an access request, even
if the case it refers to has been closed. For this reason, the
Bureau states that its position is to not voluntarily provide
information. The Bureau states that it will oppose a subpoena for
production of information if compliance would potentially interfere
with an ongoing examination, inquiry or enforcement, and will rely
on privileges, such as public interest privilege, to protect
against disclosure. If the opposition is unsuccessful, the Bureau
will seek a protective order. The Bureau also states that the
financial and opportunity costs associated with responding to
requests for access to information ought to be taken into account
by persons requesting information. It is not clear whether this
last point means that the Bureau thinks such costs should be borne
by the requestor of information, or whether it is merely asking
requestors to take heed of this fact. The consultation period ended
on May 7, 2017. Stay tuned for the final guidelines.
