On May 31, 2017, the Ontario Government passed Bill 132, which is intended to implement the
Government's promised Fair Hydro Plan (discussed in earlier
posts,
here,
here and
here). The main part of Bill 132 is the Ontario Fair Hydro Plan
Act, 2017, which is included as Schedule I and is referred to as
the Fair Hydro Act, 2017 .
As
discussed earlier, the Fair Hydro Plan will lead to an
immediate 25% reduction in electricity bills as of July 1, 2017.
This is to be achieved through refinancing a portion of the Global
Adjustment, shifting the cost of the Ontario Electricity Support
Program and Rural or Remote Rate Protection Program (RRRP) to be
funded from taxpayer dollars and rebating the provincial portion of
the HST. On June 15, 2017, the OEB posted a lengthy article explaining the ways that Fair Hydro Act, 2017 will affect different
parts of electricity bills, starting this summer.
In mid-June 2017, the Government released new and updated
regulations to implement the Fair Hydro Plan.
Two new regulations are being issued under the Fair Hydro Act, 2017 to set out the manner in
which the OEB is to adjust customer charges, and to specify
information to be included on customer electricity invoices.
The first of these new regulations is titled "Fair Adjustment Under Part II of the
Act" and sets out the manner by which the OEB will
calculate new rates that will result in a 25% reduction to
regulated rate customers' bills, as compared to their previous
bills. The new rates will be effective on July 1, 2017. The new
rates will be predicated on a set of stated assumptions (including
that the customer uses 750kWh per month, is a residential customer
of Toronto Hydro and consumes 65% of electricity during off-peak
periods). The regulation also indicates that for next year the OEB
will set new electricity rates to be effective May 1, 2018 that
will result in an electricity bill increase equal to the rate of
inflation.
The other new regulation under the Fair Hydro Act, 2017 is titled "Invoicing Requirements." It sets out
wording that must be included on distributors' and unit
sub-meterer's invoices describing the Fair Hydro Plan. The new
regulation also requires that distributors and unit sub-meterers
who issue a paper bill to customers must provide a bill insert once
each quarter that includes specified wording and information about
the Fair Hydro Plan.
Additionally, changes are being made to existing regulations
under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 and new
regulations are being issued under that statute.
