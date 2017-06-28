On May 31, 2017, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) released
a letter stating
its intention to review and update Energy Retailer Service Charges
for both electricity and natural gas distributors. The review is
the second phase of a larger initiative undertaken by the OEB to
reevaluate miscellaneous rates and charges applied by electricity
distributors to their customers.
The project was first announced by the OEB in a November
2015 letter and
began with a comprehensive assessment of wireline pole attachment
fees. In earlier posts (
here and
here), we discussed the pole attachment fee review process as
well as some of the related proceedings. Final recommendations for
pole attachment fees have yet to be announced. The last of four
meetings of the pole attachment working group (PAWG) was held in
January 2017, with PAWG participants directed to submit commentary
to the OEB on a table of issues. The carriers who participated in
the PAWG submitted their commentary in
March 2017, along with a letter to the
OEB secretary expressing concerns about the efficacy of the PAWG
process.
The addition of Energy Retailer Service Charges to the OEB
review does not come as a surprise. These fees allow distributors
to recover costs associated with establishing service agreements,
processing service transaction requests and providing consolidated
billing. In the case of electricity distribution, these charges
have not been revised since the energy markets were first opened in
2002. According to the OEB, Energy Retailer Service Charges for
natural gas have likewise not been subject to review for some
time.
The long interval since these fees were last reviewed is not the
sole motivator for including Retail Service Charges in the
OEB's miscellaneous rates review. In a December 2016
notice, the OEB summarized various amendments to both the
Retail Settlement Code and the Gas Distribution Access Rule, which
were aimed at improving protections for consumers with fixed-price
energy contracts. Specifically, the amendments required
distributors to provide written notice to low-volume consumers
confirming that they are using a contracted energy supply. The
OEB's May 31 letter notes
that distributors should be able to recover the transactional cost
of sending these notices. Accordingly, the Energy Retailer Service
Charges review will contemplate a new fee for this purpose.
As with the pole attachment fee review, the OEB plans to
establish a working group to discuss revisions to existing Energy
Retailer Service Charges. The review process will leverage the
technical expertise of the working group to determine the most
appropriate methodologies for resetting fees as well as possible
mechanisms for updating fees in the future. The OEB anticipates
working group meetings to commence in the summer or fall of 2017,
and is currently seeking participants who represent energy
distributors, retailers and consumer groups. Candidates who wish to
nominate a representative to the working group should contact the OEB Secretary by
June 14, 2017.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
