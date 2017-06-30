A patent owner cannot sue in the hopes that the necessary facts
to support infringement will emerge during discovery. From the
outset, a plaintiff must be able to frame its rights and how those
rights have been infringed. Where a pleading broadly and generally
asserted that a number of the defendant's systems infringed
more than 150 claims of 4 patents, the Court struck it out for
disclosing no reasonable cause of action and constituting an abuse
of process.
Case
Mostar Directional Technologies Inc. v. Drill-Tek
Corporation, 2017 FC 575
IP Type
Patents
Summary
Mostar provides directional drilling services for projects in
the oil and gas industry, including measurement while drilling, or
MWD. Used in precision drilling, MWD sends signals from the drill
string to the surface providing information as to the direction and
location of the drill string. Mostar is the owner of a number of
patents relating to MWD.
In a statement of claim filed in the Federal Court, Mostar
asserted that systems offered by Drill-Tek infringed its MWD
patents. The claim generally alleged that 4 of Drill-Tek's
systems infringed more than 150 claims of 4 patents, but without
specifically explaining which systems infringed which patent
claims. While Mostar provided some information in response to
Drill-Tek's demand for particulars, it did not tie the features
of Drill-Tek's systems to the elements of the asserted claims.
Drill-Tek successfully moved to strike the claim for disclosing no
reasonable cause of action and abuse of process.
In a patent infringement case, the claim must clearly show the
rights owned by the plaintiff, together with material facts that
show an encroachment on those rights by the defendant. If these two
elements are not present, the claim will be struck for disclosing
no reasonable cause of action.
On some occasions, the Court has upheld infringement allegations
where the pleading recited the language of a patent claim, together
with an allegation that the defendant's product or method fell
within the language of that claim. This is permissible when the
wording of the claim can be used as a model to describe exactly how
the defendant has encroached on the plaintiff's rights. But
Mostar's claim did not recite the language of the asserted
claims, rather broadly alleged that a number of patent claims were
infringed by a number of systems.
Mostar unsuccessfully argued that Drill-Tek was capable of
filing a bare-bones deny-all defence and that the details of
infringement would be addressed during the discovery process. In
rejecting this argument, the Court noted that a mere denial would
not allow the defendant to file an informed pleading responding to
the allegations of infringement. Since Mostar was unable to
articulate how its patents were infringed, the claim disclosed no
reasonable cause of action. The Court also found that an action
commenced without evidentiary foundation in the hopes that
something may turn up on discovery constituted an abuse of
process.
During the hearing of the motion, Mostar was asked if it could
plead the material facts to show how Drill-Tek encroached on its
patent rights. Since it could not do so, the claim was struck
without leave to amend and the action was dismissed. The dismissal
was without prejudice to the ability to file a new claim in the
event new and non-speculative circumstances arose.
Drill-Tek was awarded its costs of the motion and the action in
the amount of $20,000.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
