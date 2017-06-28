Jamieson v. Whistler Mountain Resort Limited, 2017
BCSC 1001, affirmed a facility provider's ability to
protect itself by requiring that a user execute a release waiving
his or her right to sue for personal injuries sustained at the
facility. In that case, The Hounourable Madam Justice Sharma
dismissed the claim of a plaintiff who sustained a severe spinal
cord injury when he tried to "pre-jump" a rock drop on a
black diamond bike trail (the "Accident") while mountain
biking at the Whistler Mountain bike park in 2009.
On the day of the Accident, the plaintiff signed a four page
release in favour of Whistler Mountain in which he waived any and
all rights to sue for any loss, damage, expense or injury that he
may suffer as a result of his participation in mountain biking at
Whistler Mountain.
The decision in this case allows recreational facilities and
other service providers, and their insurers, to breathe a sigh of
relief. However, time will tell whether the precedential value of
this case may be limited by its facts.
Her Ladyship placed importance on the wording and format of the
specific waiver at issue. Her Ladyship found the release
"comprehensive, clear and blunt"; the text of the
document was accessible to the average English speaker, and
attention was drawn to the most relevant section of the
document— the release, using highlighting, bolding, and
coloured ink.
The defendant was able to show that the circumstances in which a
rider signed the release were standardized. Staff at Whistler
Mountain was trained to ensure all patrons read and understood the
waiver prior to signing. The Court accepted Whistler Mountain's
evidence that its employees are trained to decline to witness a
rider's signature on the waiver if the patron cannot or will
not affirm that he or she has read and understood the waiver.
In addition, the waiver did not have to stand on its own. The
Court accepted and relied upon the fact that signs were posted in
and around the bike park which reiterated the waiver's terms
and effect, and advised riders of the difficulty level of the
trails.
The plaintiff argued that he did not understand that a spinal
cord injury was a possible consequence of mountain biking or that
spinal injuries were commonly caused by riders going over their
handlebars. However, the defence established that the plaintiff
knew Whistler Mountain, the bike park and the risks of using the
bike park well. He was an active skier and mountain bike rider and
had helped build trails at the bike park in exchange for a
season's pass. He had been a volunteer patroller at the bike
park in 2004, 2005, and 2006, which required that he train in first
aid, including precautionary cervical spine procedures. The
defence produced incident reports which showed that, as a
patroller, the plaintiff had attended to individuals who had
flipped over their handle bars, including using precautionary
spinal procedures.
Therefore, while this decision provides a solid and useful
precedent that the Court can and will give effect to a facility
user's signed waiver of his or her right to sue, Whistler
Mountain had an unusually helpful set of facts. The Court's
reliance on employee training, Whistler Mountain's
supplementary signs reiterating the terms of the release, and the
plaintiff's subjective knowledge of the park and its risks,
leaves room for this case to be distinguished on its facts.
