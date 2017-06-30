At the time of an employee's termination, the most crucial
clause is typically that relating to the employee's entitlement
upon a without cause termination. It is therefore critical that the
termination clause comply with the minimum provisions set out in
the Employment Standards Act (the
"ESA").
This was recently demonstrated in the case of Wood
v. Fred Deeley Imports Ltd., 2017 ONCA 158
("Wood") where the Ontario Court of Appeal held that any
breach of the ESA in a termination clause will render such clause
unenforceable.
In Wood, the employee was hired as a
sales and event planner for the employer which operated as a
distributor for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Her compensation
included a base salary, incentive bonus and contributions by the
employer to two benefit plans: a health and dental plan and
RRSP.
The employee was terminated approximately eight years later when
the employer was purchased by Harley-Davidson. The employer
provided the employee with working notice of 13 weeks. In addition,
the employee was also paid a lump sum equivalent to eight weeks
pay.
The termination provision in question required the employer to
provide two weeks' notice or payment in lieu thereof for each
year or partial year of employment. It further indicated that the
employer was not obliged to make any other payments to the
employee.
The employee commenced an action and moved for summary judgment
wherein she contended that the termination clause contravened the
ESA such that the entire agreement was unenforceable.
Alternatively, she simply contended that the termination clause was
unenforceable. She sought damages equivalent to 12 months'
notice of termination.
In dismissing the motion, the motions judge held that both
employment agreement and termination clause were enforceable. The
employee appealed.
The Court of Appeal concluded that the employee's
compensation included the employer's contributions to the two
benefit plans. While the termination clause provided the employee
with two weeks' notice of termination or pay in lieu thereof
for every year or partial year of employment, it was silent with
respect to the benefit contributions. Moreover, it expressly
indicated that the employer would not be obliged to make any
payments to the employee other than as set out in the termination
clause. Accordingly, the Court of Appeal held that the termination
clause contravened the ESA and allowed the appeal awarding the
employee 9 months' pay in lieu of notice.
Employers must therefore ensure that the termination clauses in
their employment agreements contain clear and unambiguous language
that ensures full compliance with the ESA. Although there is no
indication in Wood as to whether there was a
"saving/severability clause", it would be wise to include
such clause to act as a safety net in the event of an unexpected
finding of noncompliance with the ESA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
On June 7, 2017, Bill 17, the Fair and Family-Friendly Workplaces Act, received Royal Assent. The Act makes significant amendments to the Alberta Employment Standards Code (the "ESC") and Labour Relations Code (the "LRC").
