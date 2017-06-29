The Ontario Superior Court recently recognized a new tort that
would allow employees to sue their employers for harassment in
civil court.
The case
In Merrifield v. The Attorney General, the
employee worked for the RCMP in antiterrorist and serious crime
policing. The employee alleged that he had been severely mistreated
over an extended period of time by his superiors, and eventually
transferred out of his job despite good reviews, in part because he
ran for political office. He sued for harassment, among various
other things.
The Court had to decide whether the tort of harassment existed,
and was a recognized cause of action that would allow the employee
to recover damages. The Court ruled affirmatively, and found that
the elements of the tort were as follows:
Outrageous conduct by the defendant;
Intention on the part of the defendant to cause emotional
distress or the defendant's reckless disregard for causing
emotional distress;
The plaintiff's suffering severe or extreme emotional
distress; and,
The defendant's outrageous conduct to be the actual and
proximate cause of the emotional distress.
The Court found that the employee had proved all elements of the
tort, along with several other causes of action, and awarded him
$100,000 in general damages.
The takeaway
The Court's ruling means that employees can sue their
employers for (civil) harassment in civil court. This is a
controversial proposition that may be overturned on appeal to a
higher court.
For the time being, it is not clear how this new tort will
interact with the long-standing tort of intentional infliction of
mental suffering. The elements of the torts seem to be very
similar. Indeed, the employee in this case pleaded that established
tort in addition to harassment, and was successful on both counts
for nearly identical reasons.
The Court in Merrifield noted that the two torts overlap, and
that the established tort also requires that a plaintiff prove that
the defendant's conduct was outrageous. The Court added that in
addition to being outrageous, the defendant's conduct must also
be "flagrant" to make out the tort of intentional
infliction of mental suffering.
This appears to be a distinction without a difference, as the
Court defines flagrant as "conspicuously or obviously
offensive". The Court cites authorities which define
outrageous conduct as deeply shocking and unacceptable, grossly
cruel, extreme, and insensitive. It is difficult to imagine
outrageous conduct that would not also be obviously offensive and
therefore flagrant.
Another difference appears to be that, unlike the established
tort, the tort of harassment does not require the plaintiff to show
a "visible and provable illness". Rather, to make out
harassment, the plaintiff must show severe emotional distress
"of such substantial quantity or enduring quality that no
reasonable person in a civilized society should be expected to
endure it."
In reality, it would seem that there is an extremely fine line
between emotional upset so severe that it would be compensable, and
a "visible and provable illness". This is especially so
in light of the fact that the courts do not require medical
evidence to establish a visible and provable illness. In fact, the
Supreme Court of Canada recently released a decision affirming that it is
not necessary to prove a recognized psychiatric illness in order to
recover compensation for mental injury.
As such, we will have to wait and see whether this case is
appealed, and how courts handle the tort of harassment in the
future. Although the establishment of a new tort is worrying in the
employment context, this may simply be a case of bad facts making
bad law. The employer's behavior was outrageous, but the
employee could not sue in contract because he was a member of the
RCMP and his employment relationship was governed by statute. As
such, the employee could not avail himself of the type of
contractual damages typically available in such cases, and the
Court may have been more receptive to compensating him through
unconventional means.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
