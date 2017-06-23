Parties to an asset transaction should carefully consider the
implications of the proposed acquisition on existing employment
arrangements, including, non-competition agreements, workers'
compensation programs, and pension plans. The provisions of the Employment Standards Act, 2000, S.O. 2000,
c. 41 (ESA), the governing employment
standards legislation in Ontario, should be considered when
negotiating employment arrangements as the ESA can impact packages
and offers made–or not made–to existing employees, and
any liability that may arise for the vendor and/or purchaser.
ESA: relevant provisions
The ESA provides minimum terms and conditions of employment for
the majority of employees in Ontario. The provisions of the ESA
most relevant to the purchase or sale of businesses relate to
giving notice to employees of their impending termination,
providing severance pay to qualifying employees, and paying
employees in lieu of service. "Notice of termination" provisions
are generally triggered in mass terminations of 50 or more
employees in a 4-week period, while "severance pay" provisions apply when
50 or more employees are terminated by an employer in a period of 6
months or less or when an employee is terminated by an employer who
has a payroll of $2.5 million or more. Notice requirements can be
relatively long (up to 16 weeks in Ontario), and severance payouts,
where necessary, must be paid to each terminated employee who has
been employed by the employer for five or more years. Furthermore,
the ESA contains provisions relevant to determining the amount of
severance pay an employee is entitled to and who is responsible for
making these payments. The ESA also prescribes the information
required to be given to the Minister to constitute effective
notice. The aforementioned obligations further evidence the
importance of prospective purchasers and vendors knowing and
understanding their rights and responsibilities early on in
negotiations.
Under the ESA, if an employee ceases employment with a vendor
and accepts an offer to work for a purchaser within 13 weeks of
their "termination," his or her employment is deemed to
have been continuous throughout. Otherwise, vendor employees are
entitled to minimum notice of termination or pay in lieu of notice.
These vendor obligations exist regardless of whether the employee
who is terminated finds new employment.
If an employee refuses an offer of employment on the same, or
substantially the same, terms and conditions as previously existed
with the vendor company, the employee will likely be deemed to have
failed to mitigate his/her damages and have no claim for wrongful
dismissal. Accordingly, it is often advisable for purchasers to
agree in asset purchase agreements to offer employment to a
majority, if not all, of the employees of a vendor on similar terms
and conditions as existed when they were employed by the vendor
company.
Finally, purchasers of companies should pay close attention to
the rights of employees as they relate to vacation pay, and
maternity and paternity leave. If the relating provisions in the
ESA are not carefully considered during the negotiation process and
thereafter, they may be unexpectedly breached, and could result in
an employer facing significant exposure.
The author would like to thank Brandon Burke, Summer
Student, for his assistance in preparing this legal
update.
