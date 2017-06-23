July 1, 2017, is not just Canada's 150th
birthday. It is also the day when important changes to Canada's
anti-spam law ("CASL") come into force.
CASL is one of the strictest anti-spam laws in the world. It
applies to:
Nearly all emails, texts, and other
forms of electronic communication, when they are used for business
purposes. ("commercial electronic messages" or
"CEMs").
Computer programs.
Two important changes to CASL come into force on July 1:
The three year transitional implied
consent period for sending CEMs to customers ends.
Express consent will be needed to
install or update computer programs.
A third scheduled change, the coming into force of provisions
granting a private cause of action for breaches of CASL, has been
suspended pending a review of CASL by a Parliamentary
committee.
Implied consent to send a CEM – existing business
relationship
Current rule
Businesses have implied consent to
send CEMs to their customers, until July 1, 2017, unless the
customer unsubscribes.
New rule – as of July 1
Businesses have implied consent to
send CEMs to their customers for:
Two years after the last sale
Six months after an inquiry
Businesses must stop sending CEMs to
customers who unsubscribe.
Businesses need express consent to
send CEMs to customers once this implied consent expires (unless
another type of implied consent exists).
Businesses can still contact these
customers by telephone or regular mail.
What you should do
Make sure that systems used to track
implied consents recognize this change in the duration of implied
consent.
Make sure that staff who send CEMs
know about these changes.
Try to get express consent from
customers before implied consents expire (an email asking for
consent to send CEMs is itself a CEM).
Implied consent to update or upgrade a computer program
Current rule
Software providers have implied
consent to update or upgrade computer programs that were installed
before CASL came into force.
New rule – as of July 1
Express consent is required to update
or upgrade any computer program.
The requirements for obtaining
consent are somewhat less for updates or upgrades in certain
circumstances.
What you should do
Make sure that express consent has
been obtained for updates and upgrades before the update or upgrade
can be installed.
Private right of action
Current rule
Only the CRTC enforces most of
CASL's provisions.
New rule – now suspended!
At the last moment, the federal
government suspended the coming into force of provisions making a
private private right of action available for breaches of
CASL's provisions on CEMs and computer programs, as well as
Federal privacy legislation (PIPEDA), and Competition Act
provisions dealing with misleading representations in electronic
messages (s. 74.011).
This delay comes after lobbying from
businesses.
The government is asking a
Parliamentary committee to review these provisions as part of its
scheduled review of CASL.
What you should do
Use this delay to ensure your
business is compliant with CASL, PIPEDA, and the Competition
Act.
Review procedures and systems for
sending CEMs to ensure they are compliant.
Re-educate staff on the importance of
complying with CASL, PIPEDA, and the Competition Act.
For decades, novelists, scientists, mathematicians, futurists and science fiction enthusiasts have imagined what an automated society might look like. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is rapidly evolving...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).