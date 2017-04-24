April 21, 2017- The Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) has
implemented a Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) of 15 per cent on
the purchase or acquisition of an interest in a residential
property location in the GGH by individuals who are not citizens or
permanent residents of Canada or by foreign corporations and
taxable trustees. The NRST applies in addition to the general
land transfer tax in Ontario. The GGH includes the
following geographic areas: Brant, Dufferin, Durham, Haldimand,
Halton, Hamilton, Kawartha Lakes, Niagara, Northumberland, Peel,
Peterborough, Simcoe, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington and
York.
How does this NRST affect foreign nationals who purchase
residential property in Canada? A foreign national who has
no link to the GGH will be affected by this tax. A foreign
national who has a link to the GGH may fall within an exemption or
may be eligible for a rebate of the tax.
Exemptions for Foreign Nationals
There are several exemptions to the NRST:
A foreign national who has received confirmation under
the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program at the time of the purchase
or acquisition and the property must be used as the foreign
national's principal residence;
A foreign national who is conferred the status of
"convention refugee" or "person in need of
protection" ("refugee"); or
A foreign national who has a spouse who is a Canadian citizen,
permanent resident of Canada, "nominee" or
"refugee".
Rebates for Foreign Nationals
A rebate of the NRST may be available in the following
situations:
The foreign national becomes a Canadian citizen or permanent
resident within four years of the date of the purchase or
acquisition;
The foreign national is a student who has been enrolled
full-time for at least 2 years from the date of the purchase or
acquisition in an "approved institution"; or
The foreign national has legally worked full-time in Ontario
for a continuous period of 1 year since the date of the purchase or
acquisition.
To be eligible for the rebate, the foreign national must
exclusively hold the property or hold the property exclusively with
his or her spouse. The property must also have been used as the
foreign national's principal residence for the duration of the
period.
For immigration related information regarding the new NRST, please
contact us. If you have an administrative or technical question
about the NRST, please contact the Ministry of Finance at
1-866-668-8297.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
