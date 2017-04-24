On April 20, 2017, the Government of Canada took another step to
enhance the Integrity Regime for government contracting, with the
introduction of a new Federal Contracting Fraud Tip Line (the
"Tip Line")1. A dedicated
telephone line, and online form allow Canadians to anonymously
report possible fraud, collusion or corruption in federal contracts
or real property agreements. The Tip Line is a joint initiative
between the Competition Bureau, Public Services and Procurement
Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
While the addition of the Tip Line does not change the Integrity
Regime's application to government suppliers, this new
development may result in increased enforcement of the regime.
While the Government of Canada encourages individuals who
witness or suspect unethical business practices to use the
Tip Line, it is possible that suppliers will use the Tip Line to
report competitors in order to gain a competitive advantage in
supplying the federal government with goods or services.
The Integrity Regime was introduced in 2015, and seeks to ensure
the government only does business with ethical suppliers in Canada
and abroad. The Integrity Regime seeks to implement best practices
for procurement through a transparent and rigorous set of
standards. For more information about the Integrity Regime and its
development, consult previous McMillan bulletins on this topic, or
contact a member of McMillan's Procurement
Group.2
The foregoing provides only an overview and does not
constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any
decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal
advice should be obtained.
