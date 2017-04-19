It is becoming more and more the "norm" in many areas
of day-to-day life that in lieu of an original paper copy of a
document being given to us during some form of transaction or
interaction, the document is instead created and sent to us
digitally. Consider for example car rental agreements, sales
receipts, monthly phone bills, tickets to a concert or art exhibit,
personal income tax returns, charitable donation receipts, etc.
It's easy to get in the habit of receiving important documents
in this manner, as well as relying on having them at our fingertips
and readily available by quickly searching phones, tablets, PCs,
external hard drives, cloud storage and email inbox folders, or
even accessing these documents online and downloading them if and
when needed.
With this flow of digital information, and the ease with which
documents can be signed virtually and stored digitally, it is
important to recognize and keep track of certain documents for
which the original is vital and for which a digital copy is usually
not an adequate substitute on its own. Original signed wills (which
we will discuss in more detail in this blog post), original signed
powers of attorney and original share certificates are all examples
of such documents.
Where a person dies leaving a will, the estate trustee's
authority to step into the deceased's shoes and administer the
estate in accordance with the deceased's instructions and
applicable estate law comes from the deceased's will. The
original will is usually needed in order for the executor to prove
his or her authority to the beneficiaries and third parties such as
financial institutions, etc. Further, if the executor must probate
the deceased's will in order to administer the estate assets,
then generally the original signed will must be submitted to the
court before the court will proceed with processing the probate
application and issuing a certificate of appointment to the estate
trustee.
Based on Ontario case law, if a deceased's original will
cannot be located after death, and if it can be shown that after it
was signed but prior to its disappearance the will was traceable to
and last in the possession of the deceased person, the deceased is
presumed to have destroyed his or her will with the intent to
revoke it. If a will is presumed destroyed, then the deceased is
considered to have died intestate--or without a will. The
deceased's personal property and real estate in Ontario would
then be distributed based on Ontario's intestacy rules set out
in the Succession Law Reform Act, and not in accordance
with the deceased's wishes contained in the missing will. This
outcome could have unintended and undesirable consequences (e.g.,
for a surviving common law spouse who may have been named as a
beneficiary under the will but who would not automatically inherit
pursuant to the current wording of Ontario's intestacy
rules).
The presumption that a deceased person destroyed his or her will
with the intention of revoking it if the original signed will can
be traced to the deceased before his or her death and cannot be
found after death can be rebutted with appropriate evidence to the
contrary, depending on the particular facts of the situation. In
Ontario, if an original will is lost, there are court processes
available for proving the lost will in court. For example, if a
photocopy of the signed will has been located, the estate trustee
can commence a court process in order to have the photocopy of the
will proved as the deceased's last will.
Proving a lost will adds unnecessary delays and expense to the
administration of an estate, not to mention increased frustration
and stress for the estate trustee and beneficiaries. There is also
no guarantee that the lost will will be successfully proven in
court.
While it may be convenient to have digital copies of estate
planning documents such as wills and powers of attorney on hand,
original signed copies are crucial. Accordingly, it is imperative
that the originals be carefully safeguarded and appropriately
stored in a secure location for future use. When stored, these
documents should be protected from environmental damage (such as
fire and water damage), from theft, as well as be accessible to the
estate trustee after a person passes away. For example, the law
firm that assisted with the preparation of the will may also offer
to store original estate planning documents in its vaults as part
of its client service, which is also helpful for keeping track of
the current versions of estate planning documents when changes need
to be made.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
