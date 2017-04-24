With increasing globalization of people and their assets, a
growing and often hidden threat is multiple taxation on death.
Different countries tax in different ways on death, and when those
laws collide, the same assets can be exposed to double and even
triple tax or more.
Some countries tax the deceased or the estate on death, and some
tax the beneficiary. There are also different bases for charging
tax, such as citizenship, domicile, residency or the location of
the assets.
Most jurisdictions impose some type of death, succession or
estate tax. Canada, and a few other jurisdictions (including
Australia, New Zealand, and Denmark) are unique in taxing capital
gains on death. And there is growing talk in the U.S. of replacing
its estate tax with a capital gains regime on death similar to
Canada's.
It will be of increasing importance to understand how foreign
taxes impact your estate plan. For example, what if your child or
other beneficiary of your estate is subject to paying inheritance
tax on the value of his or her inheritance because he or she lives
in a country that has an inheritance tax? Countries that impose an
inheritance tax include Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France,
Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Kora, Luxemburg,
Netherlands, Norway, Poland Serbia, Spain, Switzerland (some
cantons), and Venezuela.
If you are a Canadian resident, your assets could be exposed to
paying tax twice: Canadian capital gains tax on your death and
inheritance tax by your beneficiary.
Most wills contain a "debts and death taxes" provision
that provides for all death taxes to be paid by the estate so the
beneficiaries receive the same net amount notwithstanding local
taxation. In particular, where inheritance tax is at a high rate,
this may produce an unintended result and give rise to disgruntled
beneficiaries who are not subject to inheritance tax. It is
important to address this issue as part of the will planning
process, in particular where there are existing beneficiaries
resident in a country with an inheritance tax. Should the
beneficiary bear the burden, or the estate and thereby indirectly
all of the beneficiaries?
In Canada, we have some relief against double taxation on death
but only with two countries, the U.S. and France where there are
treaties in effect to provide relief on death by allowing taxes
paid in one country to be credited against tax paid in the
other.
In the European Union, the issue of multiple taxation on death
is recognized as urgent - progress is being made to address the
problem and adopt a solution such as a one tax system on death
based on a deceased's habitual residence, "one succession
- one tax" as advocated in a recent EU expert report, but
there is a long way to go.
As with many legal and tax issues affecting estate planning for
global families and any person with ties to another country, there
is distinct disharmony - not harmony, which creates challenges and
potential minefields. Multiple taxation on death is one - and the
first step is awareness and identification of the issue with
professional assistance, and then dealing with it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
