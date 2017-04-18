Earlier this month, Northern Cross Limited, a company based in
the western Canadian territory of Yukon, sued the Yukon government
over its moratorium on fracking.
The company, which has been exploring the Eagle Plains region in
the north of the territory, says the moratorium is a de facto
"expropriation" of the company's oil and gas
interests.
The company owns fifteen exploration permits in the Eagle Plains
area and has identified a wealth of unconventional resources in the
region—resources that would require hydraulic fracturing to
extract, the company's Statement of Claim says.
The Yukon government, however, banned fracking in all but the
southeast portion of the territory in 2015, and in 2016 a new
government rose to power in part on its promise to ban fracking
throughout the territory.
In total, Northern Cross claims damages of $2.2 billion
Canadian, $1.8 billion of which it identifies as fair market value
for resources proven to exist on the lands.
Northern Cross notes that it has always made plain its
plans for unconventional resources on the lands, and that the
government gave no warning of an impending moratorium.
About Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the
world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions with
a full business law service. We have 3800 lawyers and other legal
staff based in more than 50 cities across Europe, the United
States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle
East and Central Asia.
Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the
key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy;
infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and
innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.
Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global
business principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to
provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of
our offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of
contact.
IN ALBERTA, DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF COMPANIES MAY FACE PERSONAL LIAB ILITY UNDER ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY STATUTES, particularly under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act1, and the Oil and Gas...
In Davidson Well Drilling Ltd. (Receiver of) v Bank of Montreal, 2016 ABQB 416 (the "Davidson Well Case"), the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench indicated that general improvements on oil sands mining projects...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).