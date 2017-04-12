In November, 2009, an aircraft operated by Pel-Air Aviation Pty
Ltd. ("Pel-Air") flew on a charter flight from
Samoa to evacuate a patient and her husband to Melbourne. Six
people were on board the aircraft, including Ms. Karen Casey, a
nurse employed by Care Flight (NSW), and Dr. David Helm. The
aircraft was scheduled to refuel at Norfolk Island but poor weather
forced the pilot to ditch the aircraft in the sea. Everyone
on board the aircraft survived, but Ms. Casey and Dr. Helm were
both seriously injured and commenced an action against Pel-Air in
the Supreme Court of New South Wales.
As the case involved an international flight, the Montreal
Convention applied to their claims for damages. At trial, the
primary judge of the Supreme Court found in favour of the
Plaintiffs and awarded damages to Ms. Casey for both her physical
and psychological injuries, including PTSD (click here for our prior blog entry discussing this
decision).
Under the provisions of the Montreal Convention, air carriers
are strictly liable for
"damage sustained in the case of death or bodily
injury of a passenger upon condition only that the
accident which caused the death or injury took place on board the
aircraft or in the course of ... embarking or disembarking
..."
Despite the overwhelming international jurisprudence that PTSD
is not a "bodily injury" the judge found that the expert
evidence before the court was consistent with chemical changes
occurring in the Plaintiff's brain and body. Further, the
Plaintiff did not have normal brain function as a result of
alterations to the chemical transmitting agents which are important
in brain functioning. In the circumstances, the trial judge
determined that the Plaintiff's PTSD constituted a "bodily
injury". Pel-Air appealed this decision. One of
the central issues for the Court of Appeal was whether the trial
judge erred in concluding that Ms. Casey's PTSD constituted a
"bodily injury".
In a unanimous decision issued on March 9, 2017,
the Court of Appeal allowed the appeal and found that while
"bodily injury" does not exclude consideration of damage
to a person's brain, there must be evidence of actual physical
damage to the brain. While there was evidence to support the
conclusion that Ms. Casey's brain was malfunctioning as a
result of biochemical changes, there was no evidence that her brain
had been physically changed. The biochemical changes did not
amount to "bodily injuries".
The Court of Appeal found that "the expression 'bodily
injury' connotes damage to a person's body, but there is no
reason to regard this as excluding consideration of damage to a
person's brain. Thus if the evidence in a particular case
demonstrates that there has been a physical destruction of a part
or parts of the brain, 'bodily injury' will have been
proved." In this particular case, there was no proof
that Ms. Casey's PTSD resulted from actual physical damage to
her brain.
The Court of Appeal went on to find that "it is
insufficient for a Claimant to prove that the function of his or
her brain has changed or even that chemical changes have occurred
in it. In the absence of compelling medical evidence to the
contrary, such malfunctioning or chemical changes cannot fairly be
described as 'injuries' to the body. Moreover,
importance must be attached to the adjective 'bodily' as a
limiting word. It clearly draws a distinction between bodily
and mental injuries: mental injuries are covered only if they
are a manifestation of physical injuries or if they result from
physical injuries (including physical injuries to the
brain)."
This decision of the NSW Court of Appeal is consistent with the
overwhelming international jurisprudence which has considered
whether or not psychological injuries such as PTSD constitute a
"bodily injury" and found that they do not.
However, it arguably leaves open the possibility that future
developments in science may establish medical evidence that
psychiatric disorders can cause physical (as opposed to chemical)
changes to the brain.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
