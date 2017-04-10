The Ontario government has announced amendments to the Hunting
Regulation (O Reg 665/98, made under the Fish and Wildlife
Conservation Act, 1997) that will, among other changes,
prohibit the hunting of snapping turtles in the province.
In its original posting to the Environmental Registry (the
"Registry") the Ministry of Natural Resources and
Forestry ("MNRF")
proposed restricting the snapping turtle hunt. However, as
outlined in the regulatory decision announcement
posted to the Registry on March 31, 2017, the MNRF ultimately
decided instead to introduce a complete ban.
The province's initial proposal on the Registry attracted
thousands of comments from the public. The final regulatory
decision notes that there was "significant opposition" to
maintaining any kind of open hunting season for snapping turtles,
and this seems to have influenced the decision to ban the practice
altogether.
Snapping turtles are listed as a species of "special
concern" under the Endangered Species Act, as well as
under the federal Species at Risk Act. Species are
classified as special concern if they are at risk of becoming
threatened or endangered due to a combination of biological
characteristics and identified threats. They do not, however,
receive species or habitat protection under the Act.
Snapping turtles are slow to reproduce—they do not mature
until they are 15 to 20 years old—and the deaths of even a
few adults can have a profound effect on populations. In Ontario,
they face threats from roads, where they are run over when
attempting to cross, as well as by predation by humans and other
animals.
Despite the "special concern" designation, prior to
the introduction of the ban, it was legal to hunt the animals. In
2011, the MNRF
rejected a request to remove the snapping turtle from the game
hunting list.
