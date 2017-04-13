In the wake of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in
R. v. Jordan, there have been various suggestions on how to
deal with the issue of delay in the Ontario courts. One such idea
is that of Ontario Attorney General Yasir Navqi. It has been
reported that the Attorney General recently wrote the Federal
Justice Minister with a
request to greatly limit the use of preliminary hearings in an
attempt to speed up the justice system. For lay people and those
who do not practice criminal law this begs the questions –
what is a preliminary hearing and what value does it provide the
criminal justice system and those facing charges?
The right to a preliminary hearing (or preliminary inquiry) and
the procedure behind it arise out of Part XVIII of the Criminal
Code. An accused can elect a preliminary inquiry but only
in more serious cases where the charge(s) are proceeding by way of
indictment. The main purpose of a preliminary inquiry is to
determine whether there is enough evidence for an accused person to
proceed to trial on those offences for which they have been
charged.
The preliminary inquiry itself is held before a Provincial Court
Judge and the Crown (prosecutor) calls witnesses to testify along
with any other evidence they require. In this respect it is
somewhat similar to a trial. However, rather than making a
determination with respect to guilt or innocence, the Judge in a
preliminary inquiry only has to determine whether there is
sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial. The legal test is
whether a properly instructed jury, acting reasonably, could return
a verdict of guilt on the evidence presented. If the Judge is
satisfied that there is sufficient evidence on any such charges
then the accused is ordered to stand trial on those charges. If the
Judge is not satisfied that the test has been met then the charges
where there is insufficient evidence are dismissed. This legal test
is a very easy test for the Crown to meet and as such most accused
persons who elect a preliminary inquiry are ordered to stand
trial.
Despite the fact that most preliminary inquiries end with an
accused headed towards trial, there are a number of reasons the
prelim has value and is a useful tool in the criminal justice
system. For all parties involved (prosecutor and defence), it helps
to narrow the issues for criminal cases and in some cases it gets
rid of charges where there is insufficient evidence. From the
perspective of criminal defence lawyers, a major value of the
preliminary inquiry is that it provides those charged with serious
offences a chance to fully discover the strength of the Crown's
case. While it has been argued that disclosure requirements on the
Crown provide any and all needed discovery of the case, this
disclosure cannot replace actually hearing from Crown witnesses and
seeing the evidence in court. The preliminary inquiry provides a
full opportunity for the accused to see how reliable and credible
the evidence is against them. It also provides tactical
opportunities such as obtaining possible admissions from witnesses
or deciding whether there are legitimate grounds to proceed with a
Charter
argument.
It is hard to see how limiting preliminary inquiries will
significantly reduce any delay in the Ontario courts. One reason is
that it appears they do not occur that often. A
recent article in the Toronto Star dated March 20, 2017, quoted
information from Stats
Canada which outlined that preliminary inquiries were only
requested or held in about 3 per cent of completed adult criminal
cases in 2014-2015. That statistic would seem to indicate that
preliminary inquires are at most a small part of the delay problem.
Fully addressing the delay in Ontario courts is likely going to
require numerous changes, as well as the provision of resources in
the form of more judges, prosecutors and other court staff.
