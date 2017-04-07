Among dispute resolution options involving strata properties,
going to court is an available mechanism. The expensive nature of
this remedy usually makes it the least desirable option - typically
used only as a last resort.
Strata lot owners may sue the strata corporation itself or the
corporation as a representative of strata owners. Such suits may pertain to issues involving:
The rules or bylaws of the strata
corporation
The actions or omissions of the
corporation
Common property
Common assets
The corporation may also sue an owner on behalf of one or more
other owners. In such cases, the matter must relate only to their
strata lots of the parties involved in the suit.
Strata corporations and lot owners may sue at any level of
court.
Small claims court
In order to bring a strata dispute to small claims court, a few
conditions must be observed. The claim must:
Fall within a government set monetary
limit
Relate to matters involving:
personal property recovery
damages or debts
specific performance of an
agreement
personal property claims
The Supreme Court of British Columbia
Strata corporations and owners may bring actions in front of the
Supreme Court of British Columbia. They may also ask for various
orders.
Tenants or owners of a unit may ask for orders that are
preventative or that have a remedying effect. Orders can pertain
to:
Strata corporation decisions or
threatened actions
The voting rights of an individual
who holds 50 per cent or more of the votes
When strata corporations bring a dispute to court, the issues
must revolve around:
Common property or assets
Strata lot use or enjoyment
Strata Property Act,
regulation or bylaw clarification
Strata corporations or owners are wise to consult with an
experienced
strata matters lawyer for guidance on selecting the most
suitable means for resolving disputes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
