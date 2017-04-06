New rules (the "ICC Rules") for
arbitration in the International Chamber of Commerce
("ICC") came into force on March 1,
2017.
The ICC Rules set out a new procedure for
expedited arbitrations. The expedited procedure provides for
arbitrations to be concluded in six months for claims not greater
than US $2 million or where the parties have "opted in"
to use this new process.
The simplified procedure provides:
The Court of Arbitration (the
"Court") of the ICC may appoint a sole
arbitrator even if the provisions of the arbitration agreement
provide for more than one arbitrator. The ICC Rules also note that
the Court may appoint three arbitrators if required in the
circumstances and will invite the parties to comment before making
any decision with respect to the appointment of the tribunal;
No Terms of Reference;
A case management conference within
15 days from the date on which the file was provided to the
tribunal;
The tribunal may decide on a
"documents only" arbitration (if a hearing is directed,
there are provisions to allow it to be conducted by
videoconference, teleconference or other means of communication);
and
The tribunal may limit the scope of
written submissions and written evidence.
The expedited process in the ICC Rules mirrors steps taken by
other arbitration bodies for expedited and cost effective
arbitrations. It should be noted that the expedited process under
the ICC Rules is not available for any arbitration agreement that
predates March 1, 2017, or where the parties have agreed to opt out
of the process. The Court also retains the ability to receive
submissions from the parties should they take the position that the
expedited process is not appropriate for a particular
arbitration.
The tribunal must render an award within six months from the
date of the case management conference, although the Court may
extend the time limit.
Procedures to expedite arbitrations will be welcomed in the
international business community and some arbitrations will
certainly lend themselves to an expedited process. However, even in
cases with a relatively low dollar value threshold, query whether
the parties will be satisfied with a document only based
arbitration with limited or no cross-examination of witnesses or
oral submissions? Further, some cases with a low dollar value are
extremely complex and would not always lend themselves to this
procedure.
On the other hand, there are no doubt many disputes between
commercial parties which do not warrant a full hearing and call out
for a quick method of resolving a simple issue between them in a
cost efficient manner. Time will tell whether the expedited process
now available at the ICC and in other arbitration centers will
become accepted in international dispute resolution.
