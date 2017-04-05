The Federal government announced in the budget that it intends
to "stretch" employment insurance ("EI")
parental leave benefits to up to 18 months at a lower benefit rate
of 33% of average weekly earnings (find that announcement here,
at page 65). That raises the question: what is the
employer's obligation to hold a person's job and reinstate
the employee who wants to take the longer leave? Is there an
obligation to now have the same/comparable position to return to
after the 18 months?
The short answer at this point is "unknown".
Except in Quebec (which has its own parental insurance plan
and is therefore unaffected by the federal changes), EI benefits
are payable under the federal Employment Insurance Act, so
employees receive EI benefits (including maternity benefits) under
that legislation. The right to a pregnancy/parental leave, and the
right to reinstatement, arise under the provincial legislation (in
Ontario, the Employment Standards Act).
Since benefits are determined under the EI Act, but the
right to a leave (and reinstatement) are entitlements granted by
virtue of the provincial legislation, an increase in the length of
benefit entitlement does not automatically mean an increase in the
length of the leave entitlement. The provincial governments
are likely studying this and may change the provincial legislation
to make the leave entitlement correspond to the extended benefit
entitlement, but perhaps not. We'll have to wait and see what
the provinces do with the new federal rules. In the meantime,
employers should keep an eye on this issue. In particular if
an EI top-up plan is in place in the workplace, employers should
consider now how these changes will affect the plan, and whether
amendments to the plan are needed in light of these changes.
