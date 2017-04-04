On February 23, 2017, the Supreme Court of Canada refused leave to appeal the Court of
Appeal's decision in Xela Enterprises Ltd. v. Castillo: a
case in which the Court determined that it is acceptable to serve
parties in accordance with the Rules of Civil Procedure in
states that are not signatories to the Hague
Convention.
By leaving in place the Court of Appeal's decision, the
Supreme Court of Canada has given Ontario litigants greater
certainty that defendants in non-participating states cannot shield
themselves from fair service based on the domestic rules of that
state.
Background
In March 2013, the Respondents made attempts to serve the
Appellants, individuals residing in Guatemala and companies
carrying on business in Guatemala, with a fresh as amended
Statement of Claim. The difficulty for the Respondents was that
Guatemala is not a signatory to The Convention on the Service
Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or
Commercial Matters (the "HagueConvention"). The Hague Convention provides
streamlined means for parties to effect service of judicial and
extrajudicial documents on parties in participating states.
As Guatemala is not a participating state, the Respondents
sought to effect service under Rule 17.05(2) of the Ontario
Rules of Civil Procedure (the
"Rules"). Rule 17.05(2) permits
service on a party in a non-participating state either in the ways
permitted by that state or in the ways permitted by the
Rules.
The Respondents delivered copies of the Statement of Claim to
the Appellants' businesses and residences in Guatemala, in
addition to the offices of their American and Canadian lawyers. The
Respondents then moved for and obtained an order that service had
been effected, despite not being in compliance with Guatemalan law.
The Appellants' appeal of that decision to the Divisional Court
was dismissed.
The Appellants then appealed to the Court of Appeal on the basis
that the Divisional Court erred in interpreting Rule 17.05(2), by
failing to interpret it in a manner consistent with Canada's
international law obligations. The Court of Appeal dismissed the
appeal, concluding that:
Rule 17.05(2) does not violate the
principles of international law around state sovereignty because it
does not purport to legalize service that would be illegal in
Guatemala, nor does it purport to declare Ontario as the proper
forum for an action. It simply provides a means to effect service
on a party in a non-participating state for the purposes of an
action initiated in Ontario; and
Even if Rule 17.05(2) does violate
principles of international law, a plain reading of the Rule
demonstrates that it was the express legislative intent to do so.
Rule 17.05(2) permits the serving party to decide whether to effect
service in accordance with the Rules or the service rules
of the non-participating state. Clearly it was not the legislative
intent to make this choice illusory by only permitting service in
accordance with the Rules if doing so also happened to
comply with the service rules of the non-participating state.
However, the Court cautioned that its decision dealt only with
the procedural step of service, not the broader assessment of the
proper jurisdiction and forum for an action.
Potential Significance
This decision is significant because the Supreme Court of Canada
declined to involve itself in the determinations of the Ontario
appellate courts below. Litigants now have greater certainty that
potential defendants in non-participating states cannot shield
themselves from fair service based on the domestic rules of that
state – at least, for actions initiated in Ontario.
That said, effecting service is only the beginning of the
battle. Parties can still challenge whether Ontario has
jurisdiction and whether it is the proper forum. Even then, there
is no guarantee that an Ontario judgment would be recognized and
enforced by the non-participating state if its domestic rules of
service were not followed from the outset.
As litigators know, the Rules of Civil Procedure provide for what is usually referred to as the "Deemed Undertaking" between parties to a lawsuit not to disclose documents gathered in the course of a lawsuit...
In Canada, municipalities face liability as occupiers when plaintiffs are accidentally injured on their property. These accidents include slip and falls on icy sidewalks or motor vehicle collisions on poorly designed roads.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).