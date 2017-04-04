Last month's federal budget reaffirmed the government's
plans to establish a new Canada Infrastructure Bank (the
Infrastructure Bank) and vest it with the
responsibility of spending at least $35 billion in infrastructure
over 11 years. The Infrastructure Bank is intended to pool public
funds with private investments for infrastructure projects. Along
the way, the Infrastructure Bank will build up expertise in
packaging, financing and managing projects, so as to attract
institutional investors and investment funds.
The Infrastructure Bank goes hand in hand with Prime Minister
Trudeau's desire to attract investments into Canadian
infrastructure projects. In the fall of 2016 Mr. Trudeau met with fund
managers, including institutional investors and domestic pensions
funds to promote the idea of investments in revenue generating
public-private partnership (P3) projects.
As Ottawa attempts to woo private investments to Canada, the
European market for P3 projects is getting crowded. For example, in
the UK, one of the earliest jurisdictions to adopt the P3 model
around 30 years ago, institutional investors and private funds are
elbowing each other out for territory. Institutional investors are
winning the fight and the increased competition is encroaching on
the traditionally high returns from the safe infrastructure asset
class.
A recent Mergermarker report explains that the large institutional
investors have been battling with investment funds for the prized
"core" infrastructure projects – those monopolistic
transport, energy and environmental projects that provide secure
long-term yields. Incidentally, "core" infrastructure
projects are exactly the types of projects on offer under Mr.
Trudeau's direction. The Infrastructure Bank will be using
loans, loan guarantees and equity investments to finance large
transformative projects such as regional transit plans,
transportation networks and electricity grid interconnections.
The overall appetite for infrastructure investment remains
strong. It's estimated that $57 trillion in new investment will
be needed globally between 2013 to 2030. With this type of demand,
many look forward to the establishment of the Infrastructure
Bank.
Fortunately, the federal government states that it will propose
legislation to establish the Infrastructure Bank soon and has set a
public goal to have the Infrastructure Bank operational by late
2017.
