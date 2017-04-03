To ensure funding for public services, the Quebec Economic Plan
includes an extension of the compensation tax on financial
institutions for another five years.
The compensation tax on insurance premiums charged to insurers
in Quebec,
Canada, will remain at the current rate of 0.48% until 31 March
2022, according to the 2017/2018 Quebec Budget published on 28
March 2017. Prior to the publication of the new budget, the
compensation tax rates applicable were to decrease from 0.48% to
0.3% after 31 March 2017, and the tax was to end on 31 March
2019.
Background
The compensation tax on financial institutions in the province
can be attributed to Quebec's sales tax (QST) system. Under the
old QST rules prior to 31 March 2010, financial institutions were
zero-rated and application for an input tax refund (ITR) from the
financial institutions was made possible. To cover the cost of the
governing body which grants ITRs to suppliers of financial
services, the compensation tax came into being. Its original rate
was 0.3% on insurance premiums for the insurance industry.
On 31 March 2010 the authority raised the tax rate to 0.55% -
announced in the 2010-2011 budget - to help maintain the budget
balance. This rate ended on 31 December 2012.
It is worth noting that from 1 January 2013 (when Quebec strove
to harmonize QST with the federal goods & services tax (GST)
system) where financial services are exempt from tax rather than
zero-rated, the compensation tax on financial institutions was no
longer justified and should have been eliminated. However, the
authority decided to keep this revenue for budget purposes, though
they lowered the rate to 0.3%.
This tax was set to be abolished as part of the completion of
the harmonisation of the QST and GST. The tax rate saw another rise
to 0.48% (effective 3 December 2014 to 31 March 2017). And as
announced in Quebec's Economic and Financial Situation in early
December 2014, the tax was to decrease to 0.3% on 1 April 2017, and
was to be terminated on 1 April 2019, before the recent
announcement of the new budget plan.
IPT Quote
Compensation tax is calculated on the insurance premium and it
is a tax charged to the insurer. Thus, in
IPT Quote (IPTQ), TMF Group's online tax calculation tool,
compensation tax is added to the insurance premium tax (IPT) and
shown as one tax. This way, the types of tax shown in the system
for Quebec is reduced, and it has proven to be more convenient for
IPTQ users.
IPTQ is also helpful in indicating tax treatment in a
non-admitted scenario. The compensation tax and IPT is payable by
the insurer and administered by the insurer, on the basis of
admitted business. However, when non-admitted insurance is taken
out, the insured is obliged to bear the tax cost and submit the tax
to the authority. Such treatment is well presented in IPTQ and when
a non-Canadian insurance company is entered into the system, the
non-admitted tax treatment will be driven so that tax outcome is
shown payable and handled by the insured.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
