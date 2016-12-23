Cardinal, who is of Blackfoot descent, argues that the team name
and logo are racist and derogatory, and discriminate against
indigenous people.
The Indians' logo, called Chief Wahoo, is a cartoon
caricature of a Native American face with big teeth, red skin and a
feather protruding from his headband.
The complaint and application, which were filed on the eve of
Game 3 of the Toronto Blue Jays American League championship series
against the Indians, demand that the Indians name and its logo be
banned from use in Ontario—by Cleveland's baseball team,
Major League Baseball, and Rogers Communications.
Cardinal's representatives say team members shouldn't be
allowed to wear their regular jerseys, the logo shouldn't be
broadcasted, and the team should be referred to as "the
Cleveland team."
A hearing for the injunction was held the afternoon of Game 3
before Justice Thomas McEwen of the Ontario Superior Court of
Justice.
The Globe and Mail reported that lawyers for
Rogers Communications (owner of the Blue Jays and the Rogers
Centre), the Cleveland Indians, and Major League Baseball argued
that "any injunction would create chaos, render the Jumbotron
(already preprogrammed with the logo image) blank and, potentially,
see the entire broadcast of the American League Championship Series
blacked out". In addition, lawyers raised the argument that
"fans might have to be 'strip-searched' for offensive
Cleveland jerseys at the stadium to ensure none were inadvertently
caught on camera".
Mr. Cardinal's lawyer argued "that if 'Jews,
Muslims or African-Canadian people' were depicted the same way
Cleveland's baseball club depicts indigenous people, there
would be no discussion." In addressing the issues that would
be created by an injunction, Mr. Cardinal's lawyer argued that
Cleveland could very easily wear their spring training jerseys,
which do not feature the team name and logo at issue in the
application. With respect to the broadcasting issues, Mr.
Cardinal's lawyer said that the order would not affect fans in
attendance at the game or the actual broadcast of the game by TBS.
It would only affect segments produced and broadcasted by Sportsnet
during breaks in play.
After three and a half hours of arguments, and just three hours
before the first pitch of Game 3, Justice McEwen dismissed Cardinal's application, saying
that written reasons for his dismissal would follow at a later
date.
While Cardinal was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid for an
injunction, his lawyer called the situation a "win-win".
From his point of view, "The win is having all you people
standing here, and hearing those arguments." Another
provocative opinion piece on this issue can be found here.
