Canada's immigration landscape has a significantly different
look heading into 2017 than it did 12 months previously, with a
number of policy improvements taking hold. These changes
impact how new permanent residents are selected and how quickly
they are processed.
At the end of 2015, the newly-formed federal government was
pledging to bring in 25,000 new Syrian refugees by February
2016. This fulfilled election promise, dominated discussion
during the first few months of the year. It also delayed the
planned changes to economic, family class and temporary foreign
worker immigration.
Advancements on other fronts have been slow. As 2016 draws
to a close, some of those changes have been implemented, and many
remain unfulfilled. It was not until December 2016 did we see
the latest significant change – to the application process
for parent and grandparent sponsorship. IRCC has clearly been
stretched to capacity in a year spent fighting on many different
fronts as it tries to correct an immigration system that had lost
direction or pursued harsh policies under the former government of
Stephen Harper's Conservatives.
Under Justin Trudeau, the former government's policies
appear to have been replaced with a more humanitarian approach to
policy-making. As well there is a clear direction towards new
policies that will positively impact many aspects of economic
immigration to Canada.
In this article, immigration.ca reviews the important changes
made in 2016 that will impact how Canada selects new permanent
residents in the coming months and years.
December 1, 2016 - Federal immigration authorities conducted the 25th round of
invitations under Express Entry in 2016 and 48th overall, inviting just 559,
only provincial nominee approved candidates, for permanent residence. The lowest
CRS score was 786 a substantial, but temporary increase from previous draws.
Ottawa announced this week it will create a one-stop agency to attract much needed foreign investment. For good measure, it should also consider
improving its failed immigration policies to attract high net worth investors.
The federal government has abolished the four-in, four-out rule under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, with immediate effect. Under the previous rule, temporary foreign workers who had been in Canada for four years became ineligible to work here for the subsequent four years.
Ottawa has implemented a new application procedure for Canada's Parent and Grandparent Sponsorship Program
to begin January 3, 2017. Under a lottery system, names will be drawn at random from a list of interested candidates.
