December 22nd 2016 – Canadian Immigration
authorities conducted the 27th round of invitations
under Express Entry in 2016 and 50th overall,
inviting 2878 applicants for permanent residence, the highest
number ever, under all programs. The lowest Comprehensive
Ranking System (CRS) score was 475, a major decrease from previous
the draw. It was the 25th draw in 2016 under
the
Express Entry System where the lowest CRS score was below
500.
It was the second draw in successive weeks and third draw since
immigration authorities substantially modified the express entry
comprehensive ranking system.
Express Entry is an immigration system implemented by Canadian
immigration authorities ("CIC") on January 1, 2015 which
manages skilled worker applications under Federal Economic
programs. This includes the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the
Skilled Trades Program the Canada Experience Class and certain
parts of the Provincial Nominee Program.
Stakeholders expect to see one more draw this year, with CRS
scores well below 500 to enable Canadian immigration
authorities to meet targeted annual immigration levels for
2016.
The content of this article reflects the personal insight of
Attorney Colin Singer
Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer
