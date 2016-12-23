Natural Resources Minister Carr has appointed three new panel
members to the National Energy Board after three of its former
members recused themselves from the Energy East TransCanada project
hearings. The Acting Chair of the NEB must now assign duties for
the three members, which likely will include panel hearings for the
stalled Energy East hearings.
The former panel members ruled on September 9, 2016 that they should
recuse themselves after Stratégies
Énergétiques and Association Québécoise
de lutte contre la pollution atmosphérique filed a letter
with the National Energy Board seeking their recusal and the
suspension of the hearings until a new panel could be appointed.
Transition Initiative Kenora filed a motion seeking a similar
ruling. These organizations sought the recusals on the basis that
former Quebec premier Jean Charest, acting as a paid TransCanada
consultant, had been meeting privately with two of the panel
members.
The controversies remain however. The former panel had already
conducted hearings in New Brunswick. Among other concerns raised,
there were calls last September from New Brunswick groups
to start the hearings over from the beginning, to allow presenters
under the "tainted" hearings to repeat their
presentations, and to allow other decisions of the panelists to be
reconsidered. Greenpeace Canada is requesting that there be no restart until new
rules are in place, which rules have been promised under the
current federal government.
On November 7, 2016, the government announced a panel to review the NEB, with a
focus on governance and structure; mandate and future
opportunities; decision-making roles, including for major projects;
compliance, enforcement and ongoing monitoring; engagement with
Indigenous peoples; and public participation. The deadline for
submitting comments is February 17, 2017.
