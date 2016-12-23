On November 25, 2016, the Autorité des marchés
financiers (AMF) published a draft regulation titled Regulation respecting Real Estate
Prospectus and Registration Exemptions (draft
Regulation). The draft Regulation sets out a framework for certain
types of real estate projects, including hotel units and
condominium projects that offer a rental management agreement
allowing owners to earn income from their units when they are not
using them.
The draft Regulation clarifies the details of the regime
applicable to these types of real estate projects that many people
were unaware of until now.
Under the Securities Act (Quebec), a prospectus must be
filed with the AMF for the sale of an investment contract unless an
exemption is available. Filing a prospectus is generally required
for a proposed sale of residential units that includes a mandatory
or optional rental management agreement offering the potential for
individual or collective rental income through a pool program that
provides for the sharing of expenses or income among participants
or through any similar scheme.
The AMF sets out the following questions to determine whether a
real estate project is subject to the requirements of the
Securities Act:
are there restrictions on the periods during which the
purchaser can occupy a unit?
are representations made to the purchaser highlighting the
economic benefits of purchasing a unit, such as projected financial
income or potential rental income?
are income or rent guarantees or other undertakings given in
connection with the sale of the unit?
The proposed regime
The offering document
When a real estate project is governed by the Securities
Act, the draft Regulation provides that an offering document
must be prepared and sent to all purchasers of a residential unit
and filed with the AMF through SEDAR. The offering document must
include the following information:
any material forward-looking information relating to the
project, including a description of the project, the material risk
factors and the main agreements, including the rental management
agreement;
the audited annual statement as well as the interim statement
of net revenue for the project;
a certificate signed by the promoter that the offering document
does not contain a misrepresentation.
Requirements are also imposed on the presentation of financial
or other forward-looking information in the offering document.
Another important requirement is that the offering document may not
be drafted in English only.
Reports to be filed
Any sale of residential units will trigger an obligation by the
promoter or manager to file an exempt distribution report with the
AMF through SEDAR and pay the prescribed fee.
Periodic disclosure
The draft Regulation also provides for periodic disclosure that
requires the promoter or manager to send owners of residential
units the audited annual statements as well as the interim
statements of net revenue for the project within the prescribed
time.
Resale
Any resale of residential units will be subject to the
seller's obligation to give advance notice to the promoter or
manager, who will then have 30 days to give the new owner the
financial documentation prescribed by regulation.
Obligation to register as a securities dealer
Note that the sale of residential units governed by the
Securities Act could trigger for the promoter, seller or real
estate broker the obligation to register as a securities dealer,
especially if the person carries on the activity repeatedly,
expects to receive compensation for it or conducts direct or
indirect solicitation of potential purchasers, and carries on his
or her activity similar to that of certain registered securities
dealers.
Where applicable, it would be wise for any such promoter, seller
or real estate broker to consult with a registered securities
dealer to ensure that the requirements relating to the sale of
investment contracts are fulfilled and, in particular, to verify
whether the investment is suitable for its clients.
Comments
The AMF has set up a procedure allowing any interested person to
comment on the draft Regulation until December 24, 2016. Davies
will continue to follow this matter closely and let you know of any
future developments, particularly regarding the date on which the
draft Regulation will come into force and any changes that may be
made to it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
