Risperidone, sold under the name Risperdal is a antipsychotic
drug used to assist those with mental health issues. The drug is typically prescribed to treat ADHD,
schizophrenia, autism, bipolar disorder and dementia.
There is an ongoing class action lawsuit against the
makers of Risperdal in Canada, Jannsen and it's parent company
Johnson & Johnson. Anyone who has consumed Risperdal (not the
generic equivalent) and suffered either gynecomastia or
hyperprolactinemia is eligible to be a party to the class action
law suit against the pharmaceutical companies.
Gynecomastia is a condition which causes males to develop large
breasts, due to an increase in breast tissue. Risperdal causes
hormone imbalances by increasing production of prolactin, which
leads to increased tissue growth. A 2001 study conducted by the
drug maker found that 3.8% of teenage boys given Risperdal developed
breasts that were very likely caused by the drug.
The lawsuits are premised on the idea that the drugs contained
substantial risk to children without adequate warning of the
risk.
It is alleged that Jannsen targeted their
advertising at teenagers.
Every drug contains a trade-off; how beneficial is it to use,
and how unlikely and significant are its side effects. The World
Health Organization lists Risperdal as an essential medicine that every healthcare system
must possess, indicating how important the drug is. The
question is not if people should have taken the drug at all, but if
they were given adequate warning of the drug's side effects to
make an informed decision. The greater the risk, the greater the
disclosure required. It is being argued that Jannsen failed to give
adequate warning about the drug's risk.
One former Risperdal user who developed breasts as a result of
the drug, Eddie Bible swears that had he known about the drug's
risk, he would not have taken it. However, even with the shocking
side effects, individuals are still very unlikely to suffer the
side effects of the drug, and if the drug is uniquely valuable,
then many individuals would have taken the drug in spite of the
accompanying risks. Despite this, warning of the potential risk is
required.
