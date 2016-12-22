Canada: Prohibition Dismissed On The Basis Of Non-Infringement (Intellectual Property Weekly Abstracts - Week Of December 19, 2016)

Last Updated: December 22 2016
Article by Chantal Saunders, Beverley Moore, Adrian J. Howard and Jillian Brenner
Most Read Contributor in Canada, November 2016

PATENT DECISIONS

Prohibition dismissed on the basis of non-infringement

Meda AB v. Canada (Health), 2016 FC 1362

The Court dismissed a prohibition application, which would have prevented Pharmascience from coming to market with its PMS-Zolpidem until the '988 Patent expired. The Court held that Pharmascience's allegation of non-infringement was justified. Given this finding, the Court did not need to consider the alleged Gillette defence.

Concerning the patent's validity, the Court found that only Pharmascience's allegation of overbreadth in relation to claim 1 was justified. The Court found that Pharmascience's other allegations of invalidity, including anticipation, obviousness and inutility, were not justified.

The Court dismissed the Applicants' request for an order striking two of Pharmascience's expert affidavits, on the basis that counsel obstructed the cross-examinations of these affiants to the extent that the conduct was abusive and frustrated the process such that their evidence should be rejected. While the interruptions and objections by counsel for Pharmascience were not always necessary or useful, the Court concluded that they were not abusive.

The Court also dismissed the Applicants' challenge that Pharmascience's evidence listed in Schedule "A" was improper on the basis that the evidence exceeds the facts alleged in the NOA.

TRADEMARK & COPYRIGHT DECISIONS

Child playground structures were not found to have a distinguishing guise and copyright did not apply after the 51st worldwide sale

Corocord Raumnetz GMBH v. Dynamo Industries Inc., 2016 FC 1369

The Federal Court has dismissed a series of trademark and copyright claims relating to child playground structures.

The plaintiff Corocord makes and sells playground equipment, and alleged that Dynamo "imitated, copied and reverse engineered" their designs, then sold them in direct competition to Corocord.

Corocord alleged they had rights in the distinguishing guise of the design, that Dynamo made false and misleading statements and that they also directed attention to its wares in such a way that it would cause confusion between the playground structures. Corocord also alleged their copyright had been infringed. Corocord did not have any rights under the Industrial Designs Act.

The Court found that Corocord did not provide any evidence that the relevant market had begun to recognize the share of their play structures as coming from a single source. The evidence also did not show the shape or aesthetics elements were used to market the play structures.  Even Corocord's own expert witness had never seen the structures before they were shown to him by the plaintiffs in 2016, in connection with these proceedings. Thus, the Court held there was no protectable trademark in the form of a distinguishing guise.

Without a valid trademark and no evidence of goodwill, the claims under sections 7(a) and (b) of the Trade-marks Act could not be sustained. 

Dynamo conceded that there was copyright in the design of the Corocord playground structures and admitted their playgrounds were engineered to be equivalents of Corocord's playground structures. However, Dynamo relied on subsection 64(2) of the Copyright Act, arguing that Dynamo only sold its product after the 51 st worldwide reproduction of Corocord's playground structures.

The Court held that the structures were "useful articles", and not mere works of art. They were subject to technical safety aspects such as arm reach and rope sizes that were not guided by aesthetic purposes, but by security concerns and safety standards precisely because the initial purpose of the structures was not merely to serve as art work, but as playgrounds for children.

Since fewer than 50 playgrounds were sold in Canada, a question arose as to whether the playground structures needed to be reproduced 50 times in Canada or just 50 times worldwide, for subsection 64(2) of the Copyright Act to apply. The Court interpreted the statute to apply after the playgrounds were "reproduced in a quantity of more than fifty in Canada and elsewhere". Since it was admitted that there were more than 50 productions worldwide the defence was held to be valid.

Respondent held personally liable for website's trademark and copyright infringement

Thoi Bao Inc. v. 1913075 Ontario Limited (Vo Media), 2016 FC 1339

The Court allowed Thoi Bao's application and awarded an injunction and damages against the Respondent, Mr. Vo. The claims against the other Respondents, including the corporate Respondent, were resolved prior to the hearing.

Thoi Bao is a Vietnamese language news company offering news services across Canada through a number of platforms including newspapers, television shows, radio, and online. Thoi Bao claimed that it rights under the Copyright Act and the Trade-marks Act were infringed by Mr. Vo, who operated an infringing website. The domain name of the infringing website, www.thoibaotv.com, was registered by Mr. Vo or Ms. Tran (another Respondent), or both, without the consent or knowledge of Thoi Bao.

The Court held that Mr. Vo, a previous employee of Thoi Bao, was personally responsible for the infringing activity, namely the operation of the website www.thoibaotv.com. The Court concluded that the activity infringed Thoi Bao's rights, contrary to section 7(b), 20 and 22 of the Trade-marks Act and section 27 of the Copyright Act. The Court awarded an injunction and $25,000 in damages for the trade-mark and copyright infringement, but declined to award punitive damages.

Decision to expunge trademark pursuant to section 45 quashed by Court

Bauer Hockey Corp. v. Easton Hockey Canada, Inc., 2016 FC 1373

This is an application for judicial review of a decision of the Trademarks Opposition Board (Board) in which the Board expunged Bauer's Trademark (Bauer's Skate's Eyestay Design, registered for use with ice skates). The Board decision related to an expungement proceeding pursuant to section 45 of the Trade-marks Act. Easton did not file written submissions nor appear at the hearing.

The Court noted that the Board first considered whether the Trademark as used was the Trademark as registered, and accepted Easton's evidence that it had not used as registered because the Trademark as used included the word "BAUER". As a result, the Board found that the Trademark should be expunged. Although not necessary, the Board also determined that the Trademark was used in the registered owner's normal course of trade but that the use had not enured to the registered owner during the Relevant Period.

The Court began its decision by finding that the new evidence would have materially affected the Board's findings and thus, the decision should be reviewed on a standard of correctness. Bauer made a number of arguments why the Trademark as used is similar to the Trademark as registered, which were accepted by the Court. This finding was made on the basis of two additional affidavits, including a survey on the perception of the Trademark by consumers. The Court thus concluded that the Board's decision does not meet the standard of correctness.

With respect to the issue of whether the use of the Trademark enured to the benefit of the registered owner, the Court again had additional evidence relating to licensing agreements between the parties. The Court found that "when a licensing agreement contains a control provision, it is presumed that the registered owner of the trademark exerted direct or indirect control over the character and quality of the products". In this case, the licensing agreement contained a control provision. The Court quashed the Board's decision, without costs.

SUPREME COURT UPDATES

Janssen Inc., et al. v. Hospira Healthcare Corporation, et al. (Docket No. #37342)

Janssen has filed an Application for leave to appeal from the decision in 2016 FCA 248 ( our summary here).

INDUSTRY UPDATES

Health Canada has published a Notice: Release of Draft (Step 2) International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) Guidance: Q11 Questions and Answers: Selection and Justification of Starting Materials for the Manufacture of Drug Substances. The website indicates that comments on the draft guidance document should be submitted by March 15, 2017.

Health Canada has published an Updated Guidance Document: Preparation of Regulatory Activities in the "Non-eCTD Electronic-Only" Format .

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.