On December 14, the Competition Bureau entered into a consent agreement with
McKesson Corporation in relation to its acquisition of Rexall
Health from Katz Group. The agreement brings an end to the
Bureau's extensive review of the transaction, which was announced over nine months
ago, on March 2, 2016.
Upon closing of the transaction, McKesson, the largest
pharmaceutical product wholesaler in Canada, will acquire Rexall
Health's approximately 470 retail pharmacies. The Bureau
determined that the acquisition would likely result in a
substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the wholesale
and retail of certain pharmacy products and services.
The remedies required by the Bureau under the consent agreement
can be divided into two broad categories: structural and
behavioural.
Structural: McKesson is
required to sell 28 Rexall retail pharmacies spread across 26
suburban and rural markets in Alberta, British Columbia, the
Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan. Structural
remedies (i.e., divestments) are very common in
Competition Bureau consent agreements, and respond to concerns that
the transaction would reduce competition for the retail sale of
pharmacy products in certain communities.
Behavioural: In addition to
the divestment requirement, the consent agreement requires McKesson
to impose a "firewall" to restrict the flow of
commercially sensitive information between its pharmaceutical
wholesale business and its newly acquired Rexall retail business.
McKesson is the largest wholesale pharmacy supplier in Canada, and
will supply products to its owned Rexall locations, and to their
competitors; the firewall is intended to preserve competition
between Rexall and its retail competitors. A similar
"firewall" requirement was imposed when Bell and
Rogers each acquired a 50% interest in Glentel, a cellphone
retailer. In the Glentel transaction, the firewall was intended to
prevent information-sharing between two competitors (Bell and
Rogers), whereas in the Rexall transaction, the firewall prevents
the sharing of information within McKesson, between its
wholesale and retail businesses.
This combination of structural and behavioural remedies echoes
the Bureau's approach in other recent retail transactions,
including the Loblaw/Shoppers and the Parkland/Pioneer
deals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
