Canada: Supreme Court Of Canada To Clarify Banks' Defences To Cheque Fraud

Last Updated: December 22 2016
Article by Timothy Jones

Fraudulent cheques create significant risks for banks. The law in this area is uncertain and challenging, and does not clearly allocate risks among the various parties to a fraudulent cheque transaction. The forthcoming appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in the case of Teva Canada Ltd. v. Bank of Montreal et al.1 is an opportunity for clarity.

Introduction

Collecting banks may become liable to the issuer of a cheque (the "drawer") if they pay the value of a cheque to a person who was not entitled to possess it. The source of this liability is the ancient common-law tort of conversion (a wrongful act by one person that is inconsistent with the ownership rights of another).

The Bills of Exchange Act ("BEA") provides a defence to the tort of conversion.2 This defence is available where banks negotiate cheques which have been issued to "fictitious" and/or "non-existent" payees. However, the case law associated with this defence is deeply technical and often applied inconsistently.

As a result, collecting banks face significant risks from large-scale cheque fraud. If found liable in conversion, they have no recourse against either the drawer company or the drawer bank. Moreover, in Canada, the drawer's negligence has been considered irrelevant to the bank's ultimate liability.3 Since both the drawer company and the drawer bank are arguably in a better position to discover the fraud than the collecting bank, the fairness of the law here is questionable.

The Teva Case

Teva Canada Ltd. ("Teva") and four major Canadian banks were innocent victims of a $5.5-million fraudulent scheme orchestrated by an employee in Teva's finance department. The fraudster issued 63 cheques payable to six companies, two of which were invented and four of which were existing Teva customers. The fraudster and his accomplices opened accounts in the names of these payees at the various Canadian banks, and deposited these fraudulent cheques. Notably, Teva's internal approval process was not followed: the cheques were issued without review or authorization from Teva's directing minds and were signed electronically.

Teva sued the collecting banks in conversion and was granted summary judgment. The Ontario Court of Appeal allowed the banks' appeal, allocating the loss to Teva and relying on s. 20(5) of the BEA in holding that all payees were either fictitious or non-existent. The Supreme Court granted leave to Teva's appeal, and is set to hear the matter in early 2017.

The Law of Fictitious and Non-Existing Payees

Cheque fraud case law has been controversial for decades. The applicable principles (drawn from a 1950s textbook) have been criticized as overly complex, internally inconsistent and archaic.4 The Supreme Court of Canada revisited this issue twenty years ago in Boma, but did not simplify matters, instead complicating the test even further and increasing the risk for innocent banks.5 Teva is the third of three6 recent decisions of the Ontario Court of Appeal to deal with s. 20(5) of the BEA. Although the Court of Appeal has no power to overturn Supreme Court rulings, each decision carefully sidestepped Boma to protect the innocent bank and hold the defrauded company liable, recognizing that a drawer company is typically in a better position than a non-negligent collecting bank to discover employee cheque fraud. However, in doing this, further layers of complexity have been added to an already messy and multivariate legal test.

Questions for the Court

Having granted Teva leave to appeal, the Supreme Court now has the opportunity to clean up this jurisprudence and clearly deal with the following questions of policy and law:

  • Can a corporate drawer (i.e. Teva) avoid the losses caused by their own internal fraud?
  • If so, is the drawer's negligence (i.e. Teva's failure to follow its own internal cheque approval process) relevant? In other words, is fault relevant to the law's allocation of risk?
  • If a non-negligent collecting bank is found liable in conversion, should that collecting bank have a right of action against the non-negligent drawer bank?
  • How should the law deal with the particular cheque fraud scheme in Teva, where the fraudster opened accounts under a sole proprietorship with the same name as an actual trade payee of the drawer?
  • Should the law impose a duty of account verification on bank customers or on drawer banks?

The answers to these questions are highly relevant to financial services professionals. The hearing is slated for February 2017. Hopefully this area of law will be much clearer by the summer.

Relevance for FinTech?

As financial service providers turn increasingly to technology solutions ("FinTech"), startups and legacy institutions alike are wrestling with anti-fraud initiatives on electronic platforms. The risks involved are arguably much higher than the risks of cheque fraud, due to the potential for instantaneous speed, global scale and rapid technical innovation.

Canada's patchwork of electronic payment regulation has nothing analogous to the fictitious and non-existing payee defenses in the BEA. Accordingly, FinTech intermediaries or banks using electronic payment technologies would seem to have no statutory defenses to the common-law tort of conversion, and the risks of fraud have not been allocated.

Legislators and regulators are catching up to the pace of technological innovation. In Europe, the European Banking Authority has developed draft regulatory standards that require payment service providers to use specific, highly secure authentication techniques.7 One could speculate that European banks would therefore be liable in conversion for a failure to apply these standards, but that compliance would provide a defence. Unlike in the BEA, however, the defence is not expressly provided. Will Canada adopt something similar, or will our regulatory response specifically reduce tort exposure for non-negligent banks and intermediaries?

The BEA only applies to written payment instruments,8 so the outcome of Teva will not affect fraud risk for of FinTech companies and other electronic payment intermediaries. That said, as legislators and regulators grapple with allocating risks appropriately among the various parties to electronic payment transactions, the cheque fraud case law could be instructive.

The core policy question at work throughout this jurisprudence is whether non-negligent banks should be penalized for the negligence and/or fraud of drawers simply because the banks have a greater capacity to absorb the costs. This question is at the heart of the Teva appeal.

An Opportunity to Build Confidence

Whether in the 'wild west' of FinTech regulatory compliance or in the traditional world of negotiable instruments, banks, intermediaries, customers and policymakers alike would appreciate clear guidance on how the risks of 21st-century payment fraud should be allocated. Teva represents an overdue opportunity for the Supreme Court to provide principled leadership on these issues.

Footnotes

1 2016 ONCA 244.

2 R.S.C. 1985, c. B. 4, s. 20(5).

3 This is quite different from the position in the United States, where drawers cannot sue in conversion and where liability as between collecting banks and drawer banks is allocated based on relative fault.

4 Benjamin Geva, "The Fictitious Payee Strikes Again: The Continuing Misadventures of BEA S. 20(5)" (2015). Review of Banking and Financial Law, Vol. 30, No. 3, 2015; Osgoode Legal Studies Research Paper No. 33, Vol. 12:7 (2016). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2767054 . See pp. 578-9.

5 Boma Manufacturing Ltd. v. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, [1996] 3 S.C.R. 727 (S.C.C.) Boma added an additional variable to the four-part test, where a payee is not fictitious or non-existent if the drawer of the cheque could have plausibly believed the payee to exist. See para. 60.

6 The others are Rouge Valley Health System v. TD Canada Trust, 2012 ONCA 17, and Kayani LLP v The Toronto-Dominion Bank, 2014 ONCA 862 ("Kayani"), reversing 2013 ONSC 7967.

7 Directive (EU) 2015/2366 on payment services in the internal market (PSD2) entered into force in the European Union on January 12, 2016 and will apply as of July 13, 2018. For details on the authentication standards involved, see the Consultation Paper published by the European Banking Authority, dated August 8, 2016: https://www. eba.europa.eu/regulation-and-policy/payment-services-and-electronic-money/regulatory-technical-standards-on-strong-customer-authentication-and-secure-communicationunder- psd2 .

8 BEA 16(1).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Timothy Jones
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.