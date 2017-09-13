Since 2005, when the Bankruptcy Act was approved, the Brazilian
market has been experiencing a continuous evolution of the
operational aspects resulting from the debt restructuring or
recovery processes.
The crisis that has affected the Brazilian economy in
recent years has considerably increased the number of companies
which have been forced to restructure their debts, whether by
extending terms, assigning new collateral and sharing them, or
through a recovery plan.
It is misleading to assume that having a recovery plan approved
by creditors, judges and judicial administrators (in the case of
court judicial reorganization) is sufficient. Many documents
require the hiring of an "agent" to act as collateral
agent, escrow agent, administrative agent or paying agent. In
practical terms however, the activities to be performed by the
agent are seldom formalized as they should be. We have noted that
this matter is addressed quite differently by debtors and
creditors.
The view of debtors– and their legal advisors - is usually
that providing less room for discussion puts them in a more
advantageous position, since the more detailed is the plan, the
more obligations there are for the company. At the same time,
creditors incorrectly believe the lack of details on the operating
activities may, over time, give them the opportunity to increase
their requirements toward debtors. Both sides are wrong.
The best option
We believe it is recommendable to develop language in the plan
that contains all the operational details, necessary to support all
parties and ensure the obligations are effectively under control.
Often times, we come across agreements containing certain covenants
which are impossible to be followed by the borrower and controlled
by the agent.
Virtually, in all types of secured transactions, whether debt
restructuring or brand new debt, the agent's involvement
generally occurs very close to the transaction closing, which is
understandable, as the agent does not get involved with the credit
analysis or with the structuring process of the plan. However,
considering the positive contributions the agents could provide,
which would certainly reduce the time for completion, and also
contribute to creating a minimum standardization in the Brazilian
market, it would be a great step forward if creditors and debtors
were prepared to include these agents early on.
The participation of an experienced and independent agent in the
early stages of the recovery plan process can be a catalyst for the
transaction, making it more efficient and effective for all
parties.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Since 2005, when the Bankruptcy Law was approved, the Brazilian market has been experiencing a continuous evolution of the operational aspects resulting from the restructuring or recovery processes of companies.
In the last months, we have been following the crisis experienced by OGX Group that filed for court-supervised reorganization on October 30, 2013. OGX Group is formed by the following companies: OGX Petróleo e Gás S.A., OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. (both established in Brazil) and OGX International GMBH and OGX Austria GMBH (Austrian subsidiaries of the Group).
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).