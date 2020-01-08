Australia: The public has a right to know: An interview with Witness J

Last Updated: 8 January 2020
Article by Paul Gregoire
Most Read Contributor in Australia, December 2019

The case involves Commonwealth orders that suppress the publishing of the identification of a former Australian intelligence official or the details of the charges that led to their imprisonment. Indeed, the details of the orders themselves are classified.

Dubbed Witness J, the ex-military intelligence officer was tried in secret in 2018. He pleaded guilty to the undisclosed charges and was sentenced in early 2019 to serve time in Canberra's Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC), where he'd already been remanded since May 2018.

Presiding over the case, ACT Supreme Court Justice John Burns explained that the "sensitive nature of the material to be exposed in the proceeding, and the grave harm that could occur if the material became public, outweighed the desirability" for the proceedings to be made open.

But, as the scant details of the case came to light in mid-November, members of the legal fraternity vented their dismay around our nation holding secret trials. And it prompted former NSW Supreme Court Justice Anthony Whealy to question whether Australia is becoming a "totalitarian state".

A therapeutic approach

The only reason the secret case came to wider public attention was that Witness J recently entered into legal proceedings to challenge the right of prison authorities to inform the AFP about a manuscript that he'd written, and the related sanctions that were subsequently applied.

On the advice of a prison mental health nurse, Witness J produced two novel length manuscripts whilst inside. One was a memoir about his time in prison, which made no reference to his former employment circumstances or the reasons behind his detention.

Then AMC general manager Ian Robb read the manuscript, and thought it was fine. However, his replacement, Corinne Justason, became concerned about the document, after Witness J requested a visit in early 2019 from Canberra author Robert Macklin in regard to the writing.

And Ms Justason's disclosure led the federal police to raid Witness J's brother's house – as the document had been emailed to him – as well as the inmate's cell. And Witness J was then barred from using email for a two month period following the raids.

The Twitterverse

As a number of media outlets have acknowledged, an individual purporting to be Witness J has turned up on Twitter over recent months. His profile declares that he was imprisoned "after asking for mental health support three times and falling through the floor".

Recently, we reached out to the individual behind the Twitter profile and asked if he would like to share any of his story, whilst, of course, continuing to abide by the secret orders that restrict what can be discussed.

Sydney Criminal Lawyers spoke to Witness J about the details he's able to raise in the public arena and what his opinion is on secretive trials being conducted in Australia.

Firstly, you're a former senior military intelligence officer who worked for an Australian agency. You'd served your country in various locations around the globe.

A few years back, you'd requested mental health assistance on a number of occasions. But, it was not forthcoming. And following accusations about your having become a compromising risk, you made an internal complaint. And from there, charges were laid against you.

What I've described here is all in the public arena. What are you permitted to add to these circumstances around your case?

There is information which I cannot share for legal reasons, which I would like to. And there is information I can share, but am choosing not to at this time.

However, what I can and want to share relates primarily to the excessive focus on my military background. I was once an army intelligence officer, but my uniformed service concluded years ago, and I departed as a junior officer.

More recently, I was a civilian intelligence official in the Australian intelligence community (AIC). And while I worked alongside Australian special forces in the Middle East, I did so as a civilian. Nothing that has happened to me relates to the military in any capacity. This is an important distinction.

My hope is that the Australian public question what the AIC is doing to protect and care for its staff, noting the difficult and arduous work that goes on to keep Australia prosperous and safe.

In many ways, I feel lucky in that I've survived this ordeal with my life. I am not seeking to dissuade the Australian public that my disclosures were serious – they were. I am not attempting to minimise my culpability and the responsibility that I must own for my actions.

My life has been destroyed. And while I have paid for my mistakes with 455 days in prison, the continuing anonymity of my former employer and the accountability of their actions is alarming to me.

I do not feel the Australian public is sufficiently informed to discuss this important matter. And I also have no confidence that the inspector-general of Intelligence and Security's investigation into this matter will produce any effective outcome and/or change.

The AMC prison authorities didn't know why you were imprisoned there, but they were made aware that they should keep a keen eye on you.

What can you say about the way the Australian justice system has treated you? And what would you say the experience has taught you about the importance of transparency around such matters?

People who break the law are open to prosecution regardless of their status or service to the nation. I use the disclaimer "open", as it's clear the law is not evenly applied in similar cases, and that legal training, affluence and/or personal influence are critical factors.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's diaries recently disclosed the identity of an ASIO officer. And I understand the Australian federal police did not charge her or anyone else in this matter.

So, the question becomes: does my fifteen years of arduous service entitle me to leniency? Or perhaps to have the law applied differently as it so clearly has been in Ms Palaszczuk's situation. This is where I, as a legal layman, fail to understand how the law is applied to people differently.

It is fair to say I have very little confidence in how I was treated. I was disappeared from my life and my family by a legal system that tends to hold itself morally high, and point to draconian and authoritarian systems in other countries.

Australia now arrests, tries and imprisons its most committed citizens, when they are in temporal mental turmoil and have been denied help.

It's not good enough to simply make the case that we do it better than other countries. It's akin to a partner slapping his spouse across the face, and then pointing across the street and reminding them they're lucky they don't receive more vicious and regular beatings.

Thus, Australia stands to slide into continued authoritarianism and hypocrisy while pointing out more egregious examples. As the esteemed Julian Burnside QC recently postulated: "is ours a legal system, or a justice system? The definition matters".

I feel lucky to have been born in Australia, and while I'm deeply proud of my service to this nation, I now sincerely regret it.

I wish I had pursued a career that left me financially better positioned and with my mental health more intact: one without the lying and deceit and broken relationships, as I moved around the world believing in a government that did the right thing.

This country has spat me out and continues to negatively impact my personal life in a way that makes me question if anyone competent is steering the ship.

As someone who is a citizen to two other countries, I am seriously considering renouncing my Australian citizenship under section 33 of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007, noting the Migration Act 1958 has provisions for ex-citizen visas – and thus continued residency.

Though, I would emigrate as soon as able and make my life in a country that doesn't think so little of me.

You were released in August this year. The only reason your secret case has come to light is that you challenged the right of prison authorities to inform the AFP about a manuscript you'd produced about your time in prison.

The judge presiding over your legal challenge eventually dismissed your claims. How do you feel about the outcome of this case? And indeed, your treatment whilst behind bars?

As succinctly as I can manage, I am convinced that the Australian legal system is accessible to those with legal training and/or money only.

I have neither. And while I carefully made my case on the specific points of the relevant ACT administrative law act, to the full limits of my faculties, I still lost.

When I was delivered a phonebook-sized binder of case law to my cell one day – I had no access to AustLII or other legal databases then – courtesy of the defendant's senior barrister who had been appointed by the Australian government solicitor, I knew my sound moral and evidence-based position was in jeopardy.

Still, I was, and remain, flabbergasted at the decision to dismiss my recent civil case. The legal fraternity will soon have access to my originating application and supporting evidence. And indeed, quite rightly, the defendant's submissions.

And while they'll cringe at this layman's attempts to muddle his way towards the light of justice, I hope they'll also reflect on how utterly inaccessible justice can be for those without money or the right degree.

The only thing I clearly brought to bear were the facts, and the evidence to support them. This was not enough, and thus why I am now a pessimist.

Regarding my incarceration, I was neglected for the first month of my stay, and then mostly well treated – though sometimes poorly – for the remaining fourteen months of my sentence.

I was placed in solitary confinement for the first month of the detention. And it took a compassionate and able psychiatrist to demand my movement into more suitable accommodation for the sake of my safety.

I was effectively buried during my time, and then placed in the sexual offenders' wing with thirty six men that included some of the most evil and depraved examples of humanity I have yet seen in my life.

I would note that I compare these predators to the Taliban and later Islamic State alumni I have personally interacted with during my government service.

I was a novelty. And being placed in strict protection with paedophiles and rapists – some of whom are former senior public servants, priests, professors, senior UN officers and other competent men – combined to create an odd situation that I only became fulsomely aware of as others told me stories around the rest of the prison.

I was never detained in the dreaded "blocks" – that is, after my month in solitary confinement – but I lived in a cottage-style cell and my door was never locked.

We ordered food from a supermarket each week and cooked for ourselves, and spent the day wandering across an AFL sized oval of gardens, chairs, sporting equipment and other recreational facilities.

My personal confidence and prior service – particularly in the military – made me immune to the pettiness and other conflict one finds in a prison, though I had a few times to stand eyeball to eyeball with others and assert myself.

Drugs were ever present, but far more discreet where I was. And I confess to having entirely no interest in the pursuit of this avenue of escape.

I did own a number of mobile phones, which were both expensive and a danger to be caught with. We blatantly bought them from the guards. And I have no problem admitting this given the genuinely amazing and wide penetration of contraband into the prison.

Given my unique situation, making friends with the guards, who, with the greatest respect, were often bored and of limited difficulty to befriend, allowed me to help soften the difficulties of prison life.

My memoir explores this more fulsomely, but the guards have a vested interest in keeping detainees happy, and mobile phones are the easiest method to do this.

If you wonder why these phones aren't turning up more consistently in searches, I would merely submit that one must question who conducts the searches.

Former NSW Supreme Court Justice Anthony Whealy has asserted that your secret prosecution and imprisonment displays a "complete abandonment of open justice". And he further questions whether this country is heading down the road to becoming a totalitarian state.

There are other well-known cases – that of Witness K and former military lawyer David McBride – that although are not shrouded in the complete secrecy of your case, will entail proceedings being carried out behind closed doors.

What's your take on the concerns the former Supreme Court Justice raised about the direction this country is heading in?

I do not have formal legal training – only perhaps a dipped toe during a postgraduate degree – and thus, cannot answer in a way that this question demands.

I can answer as an everyday informed Australian, and particularly one who understands implicitly what the national security risks and provisions are in my particular matter.

That established, I am convinced that the abuse of national security provisions is a clear indictment on a country that seeks to minimise embarrassment and avoid accountability, rather than genuinely seek to protect this nation's secrets.

There are issues related to my case that should not be made public, but the level of suppression should give alarm to those with an informed knowledge of what justice means.

As only one of many examples, my own barrister, the distinguished Mr Kieran Ginges, did not my own real name throughout my matter – and, I would note for completeness, does still not.

This is an outrageous, and frankly scary, descent into authoritarianism that can only be explained through the lens of "the legislation allows it", rather than a sound and effective justification for why we're doing it. This country must do better.

Many esteemed Australians presently and previously involved in the Australian legal system have reached out to me and made their concerns about the unprecedented secrecy clear.

I have been humbled by this, and while I take no pleasure in being the test case for where our newly defined "limited democracy" is heading, I promise I will stand up to the limits of the legal restrictions on me to make this outrageous case known to the public and legal fraternity.

Where I am hobbled – and I most certainly am – I must trust in those who still have a voice to tell my story: the advocates, journalists – who still respect the ethos of responsibly reporting the facts – and, not least, my own family.

What of the direction this country is heading in? I was disappeared from my family, my life, and my country. I am evaluating my desire to remain an Australian citizen as we speak.

And lastly, what would you like to convey to the Australian public about your situation, as well as the system they're living under?

You have a right to know.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions