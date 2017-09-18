Lease due to expire and negotiations for a new lease
begin
A case heard recently in Western Australia concerned a dispute
between a landlord and a tenant of commercial premises in
Perth.
The tenant had occupied the premises for six years and its lease
was due to expire on 30 June 2009. In May 2009, the parties began
negotiations for a new lease.
Proposals sent and email negotiations ensue
An initial proposed lease was rejected by the tenant and on 4
June 2009 the landlord's agent sent an email to the tenant
attaching a revised proposal. The email stated: "Can you
please confirm in writing that this proposal is acceptable to [the
tenant] and we will arrange for [the landlord's] solicitors to
prepare the draft documentation".
Various emails were then exchanged. Ultimately the tenant
confirmed by email on 10 June 2009 that it was "happy with the
terms of the proposal" and asked that the agent "[p]lease
proceed to wrap this up".
Formal documents prepared but tenant slow to
review
The agent instructed the landlord's solicitors to prepare a
draft of the formal lease documents and these were subsequently
sent to the tenant on 2 July 2009. In preparing the documents, the
solicitors had noticed an error in the revised proposal regarding
the licence fee for six car bays included with the lease and had
corrected it. Also, unlike the original lease, the new draft lease
contained no options to renew.
By this time the original lease had expired but the tenant
continued to occupy the premises. After a long delay, the tenant
replied on 8 September 2009 that it was not happy with the
"make good" clause contained in the draft lease. The
tenant suggested an alternative clause, which was rejected by the
landlord.
Tenant announces intention to vacate premises and
landlord sues
A short time later, the tenant wrote to the agent stating that
since no concluded agreement on the new lease had been reached,
their occupation of the premises since 30 June 2009 had continued
based on the holding over clause in the original lease and, in
accordance with that clause, they were giving notice that they
would vacate the premises in one month.
The landlord brought a claim for damages against the tenant. It
was up to the court to determine whether, by the exchange of
emails, the parties had intended to create a legally binding
relationship notwithstanding that formal documents had not yet been
agreed.
case a - The case for the landlord
case b - The case for the tenant
The tenant was very familiar with the premises and had dealt
with the agent for some years so there was a level of trust between
us during the negotiations.
After the original lease expired, the tenant was not trying to
locate alternative premises nor were we trying to find an
alternative tenant.
The revised proposal contained all the essential terms legally
necessary to create a valid lease.
The email exchanges show that both parties intended to be
immediately bound by the terms of the revised proposal as soon as
the tenant accepted them, with those terms to be substituted by a
formal lease in due course.
When the tenant accepted the revised proposal, a binding lease
agreement was therefore created and the tenant should pay us
damages for its breach of that lease.
The licence fee payable for use of the six car bays and the
"make good" clause were essential terms of any lease and
were never agreed between the parties. There had been no
"meeting of the minds" on these important items.
Indeed, we would never have accepted the revised proposal if it
had specified the licence fees later contained in the draft lease
documents and if it had contained no option to renew.
It was the intention of the parties that a concluded bargain on
the new lease would not be reached unless and until formal
documents were executed.
Formal documents were never executed and we are not in breach
of any new lease.
So, which case won?
Cast your judgment below to find out
