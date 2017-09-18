Australian courts have recently taken a dim view of
competitors claiming that the patentee has made unjustified threats
of patent infringement. It is now clear that, in relation to the
assessment of damages, it is necessary for the defendant to show
any threats made by the patentee were directly the cause of loss or
damage to the defendant.
In Mizzi Family Holdings Pty Ltd v Morellini (No 3) [2017] FCA
870, damages relating to the unjustified threats were at issue.
Mizzi held a patent for a sugar cane planting machine and sued
Morellini for infringement. At first instance, it was found that
Morellini's machine did not infringe the patent and that Mizzi
had made unjustified threats of patent infringement. (It was later
found on appeal that Mizzi's patent was invalid for false
suggestion.) Mizzi had caused advertisements to be placed in trade
journals, warning off potential customers of being in patent
"infringement danger" if they were to buy competitive
machinery to that disclosed in Mizzi's patent application.
In light of a recent precedent, Morellini needed to establish
causation between the threats and the damages claimed. The judge
refused to find any liability even though customers did not want to
take up the defendant's machine, and "they were a bit
cautious because they were waiting for all this to be over".
Although the judge accepted a general reluctance to deal with the
invention, there was no finding that the reluctance was
attributable to any threats.
The net effect of this decision is that it establishes the need
for evidence of actual causation between the threat of patent
infringement and the resulting loss by the
potential competitor. This is good news for patent holders but sets
a high threshold for those wishing to invoke the unjustified threat
ground in dealings with a patentee.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Attorneys drafting patent specifications for prosecution in Australia, must understand the best method requirements.
