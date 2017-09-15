In April 2017 a heavy vehicle driver was handed a hefty fine and
ordered to pay the costs of the prosecutor after falsifying five
work and rest entries in his work diary. The driver was caught out
when he was randomly stopped by Roads and Maritime Services
(RMS) inspectors at the Marulan heavy vehicle
safety station. The driver's work diary was inspected as part
of the RMS' basic fatigue inspection process. The entries
saying the driver had stopped and rested were cross-checked against
Safe-T-Cam images and found to be false.
The driver was directed to rest immediately and a breach report
was issued to the driver.
Under the Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL), a
person must not record something in a work record that the person
knows, or ought reasonably to know, is false or misleading. The
maximum penalty for one contravention of this offence is
$10,000.
Under the amended HVNL, all parties in the chain of
responsibility will have a primary duty to ensure, so far as is
reasonably practicable, that their conduct does not directly or
indirectly cause or encourage contravention of the HVNL, including
fatigue offences. Companies and their executive officers can be
held liable for breaches by drivers and other parties in the chain.
Fatigue offences are taken very seriously by the regulator and the
Courts, as shown by the significant financial penalties and
criminal nature of fatigue (and other) offences.
Technology such as Safe-T-Cams are being increasingly used to
ensure that drivers are complying with their Chain of
Responsibility (CoR) obligations.
A sure way to safeguard your business from hefty penalties is to
foster a culture of CoR compliance within your organisation and
verify that your CoR procedures are effective.
This publication does not deal with every important topic or
change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute
for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's
specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of
interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice
relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named
individuals listed.
