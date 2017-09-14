Australia: Do Outer Limits employment contracts have a future?

Last Updated: 14 September 2017
Article by Richard Ottley

INTRODUCTION

The offering of a series of "fixed term" contracts to employees (often by the use of "outer limit" or "maximum term" contracts), has been seen as an attractive strategy for employing persons and then having their employment terminate without attracting the unfair dismissal provisions of industrial relations legislation. An "outer limit" or "maximum term" contract is a contract for a specified period which may be terminated before the end of that period upon the giving of notice.

This method of engaging employees is particularly popular with those employers whose ability to employ their staff may depend upon external factors. It is often a mode of employment used by universities whose ability to maintain their workforce may depend upon external funding.

The criteria for determining the efficacy of such arrangements in the context of unfair dismissal law has, until recently, been regarded as settled by a decision of the Full Bench of the Australian Industrial Relations Commission in 2006 in the matter of Department of Justice v Lunn (C2006/2686). However it should be noted that the decision in Lunn was reached in the context of the then Workplace Relations Act 1996.

The implementation of the Fair Work Act 2009 (with provisions differing from earlier legislation) has now provided the opportunity for reviewing this area of the law. A decision of the Full Bench of the Fair Work Commission delivered on 16 August 2017 in the matter of Khayam v Navitas English Pty Ltd C2017/2976, has now paved the way for the Commission to revisit this area of the law.

This article reviews the decision in Khayam and highlights arguments which will no doubt be resubmitted to the Commission when it formally sets out to determine the appeal in Khayam. However our starting point is Lunn.

FULL BENCH DECISION IN LUNN

In Lunn, the Applicant had been employed by the Attorney-General's Department pursuant to a series of contracts which specified a fixed period. The last one was for a period of three months and was also an "outer limit" contract (that is to say it could be terminated before the end of that period on notice). Two weeks before the end date of the contract, the employer terminated the contract by "payment in lieu of notice". The issue then arose as to whether termination had occurred by effluxion of time or at the initiative of the employer.

Usually when a contract for a specified period or an "outer limit" contract reaches the nominated end date, the contract terminates through effluxion of time and there is no termination of employment at the initiative of the employer. Therefore no unfair dismissal rights arise.

In Lunn, the Full Bench considered a time honoured authority in the case of D'Lima v Princess Margaret Hospital (1995) 64 IR. 19. D'Lima was a decision in which Marshall J had rejected the employer's contention that there was no termination at the initiative of the employer because of a series of written fixed term contracts, on the basis that such series of fixed term contracts did not reflect the real situation, or in his words:

"The practice of signing of further contracts for alleged periods of temporary employment appears to have been one of mere administrative convenience and cannot compel the Court to ignore the weight of strong countervailing factors indicating a continuous employment relationship."

The decision in D'Lima generated concerns as to the effectiveness of a series of back to back fixed term or "outer limit" contracts.

In Lunn, the Full Bench considered that the decision in D'Lima should be treated with caution given a decision of the High Court in Equuscorp Pty Ltd V HFT Investments Pty Ltd (2004) 218 CLR 471. It considered that the fact that almost all of the Department staff, including Lunn, had been engaged on a temporary contract (with an expectation they would be renewed) did not of itself, permit the conclusion that there was a "common intention" that the contracts were not to create the legal rights and obligations they gave the appearance of creating. The Full Bench in Lunn concluded that:

"The Department's practice of engaging almost all staff on successive 'outer limit' contracts may be viewed by some as industrially contentious. However, subject to legislative constraints, employers are entitled to structure their affairs, including the contracts they offer to employees, in the way that they think best suits their interests. There is nothing in the WR Act that prevents an employer from offering a series of outer limit contracts to an employee. Moreover, even if it was shown that the purpose of the policy was to avoid the Commission's unfair dismissal jurisdiction... this would still not render such contracts a "sham" in a sense that, viewed objectively the parties to those contracts had a common intention that they would not create binding legal rights and obligations according to their terms."

In essence, the Full Bench rejected an earlier finding by the Commission at first instance that the series of contracts concerned were a sham. It held that the employment had terminated due to the expiry of the last contract and not at the initiative of the employer. Therefore the employee had not been dismissed and was not able to access the unfair dismissal provisions of the then Workplace Relations Act.

FULL BENCH DECISION IN KHAYAM

On 16 August 2017 the Full Bench handed down its decision in Khayam. The decision concerned an application for permission to appeal against a decision by Commissioner Hunt (as distinct from determining the substantive issues). However its decision to ultimately grant permission to appeal is significant, as its reasoning suggests that the decision in Lunn may come to be distinguished and be of diminishing relevance in future decisions of the Commission. In Khayam, the Applicant was employed on a series of "maximum term" contracts between April 2012 and May 2016. At the expiration of his last contract his employer decided not to offer him a further contract because of concerns about his performance.

At first instance, Commissioner Hunt who dismissed the Applicant's unfair dismissal application, had felt bound by the Full Bench decision in Lunn, notwithstanding that she had some concerns about its applicability to the Fair Work Act (the decision in Lunn had been referenced to the then Workplace Relations Act). She found that the employment terminated by effluxion of time and in accordance with the agreed terms of the parties and therefore otherwise than at the initiative of the employer.

Commissioner Hunt also considered that the "anti-avoidance provisions" under section 386(3) of the Act the unfair dismissal provisions of the Fair Work Act were not engaged as Mr Khayam's employment was for a specified period of time. Mr Khayam sought permission to appeal against the decision.

Mr Khayam asserted that the proper approach to matters such as the application was whether or not as a matter of practical reality the employer brought about the end of the employment relationship. In support of his position, Mr Khayam addressed some technical inconsistencies in the operation of Fair Work Act and in particular Section 386. He also contended that Lunn wrongly focussed on whether the employment contract was terminated at the employer's initiative as distinct from the employment relationship. Section 386(1)(a) refers to termination of "the employment". Thirdly Mr Khayam submitted that an interpretation consistent with Lunn would have the effect of disentitling casual employees to unfair dismissal remedies, as, under traditional common law principles, each day's engagement serves as a separate contract. It terminates at the end of the day, arguably much like a contract for a specified period.

The Full Bench of the Commission granted permission to appeal, noting that the decision in Lunn was referrable to the unfair dismissal provisions in the then Workplace Relations Act 1996. The applicability of the reasoning in Lunn had not been the subject of analysis by the Full Bench in the context of the legislation which replaced it, namely the Fair Work Act.

Consideration of Section 386(3) of the Act also featured in the Full Bench decision. Section 386(3) is an anti-avoidance provision which provides that if a person has been employed under a contract of employment for a specified time and a substantial purpose of the arrangement is to avoid the employer's obligations under this Part of the Act, then the exemption from an unfair dismissal claim for such a contract does not apply.

At first instance, Commissioner Hunt gave consideration as to whether or not a substantial purpose behind the use of maximum term contracts by Mr Khayam's employer was to avoid any obligations with respect to unfair dismissal. The Full Bench was satisfied that Commissioner Hunt had given due consideration to such a submission and decided not to disturb her findings of fact that the employer had not had as a substantial purpose for using contracts for specified periods, the avoidance of the unfair dismissal provisions.

This aspect of the decision highlights the fact that the s 386(3) anti-avoidance provision, whilst not found to be engaged on this occasion, is certainly a provision which might be sought to be exploited in the future by applicants in similar circumstances, and where the evidence demonstrates that a substantial purpose for successive contracts was the avoidance of the unfair dismissal provisions.

CONCLUSION

The Full Bench decision in Khayam has opened up the prospect that the decision in Lunn will be distinguished or at the very least sidelined by further decisions in the Commission. It is anticipated that Section 386(3) will play a role in future decisions and there is increasingly less room for complacency by employers concerning the use of successive fixed term (or outer limit/maximum term) contracts.

If they are to be used and relied upon to defeat an unfair dismissal claim, employers will need to be sure that there are cogent business reasons associated with their use (other than to avoid unfair dismissal claims!).

For further information please contact:

Richard Ottley, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: rbo@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.