The Labour Hire Licensing Bill has been passed by
Queensland Parliament, introducing a mandatory licensing regime for
the labour hire industry. The new regime is expected to commence in
2018 (though a formal commencement date is yet to be proclaimed).
The new regime will significantly affect transport operators that
use internal labour hire arrangements.
WHEN WILL THE REGIME COMMENCE?
The regime will commence on a date set by proclamation. While
this date has not yet been fixed, the legislation is expected to
commence in the first half of 2018. Labour hire providers will have
60 days from the commencement of the legislation to apply for a
licence.
WHAT ARRANGEMENTS WILL THE REGIME APPLY TO?
Despite concerns about the scope of the regime, the Bill was
passed without any change to its scope. The new regime will apply
broadly to 'providers' of 'labour hire services'
and to entities entering into arrangements with those
providers.
The Bill makes provision for regulations to be made to provide
further clarification on the scope of the regime to ensure that it
does not capture unintended classes of providers or workers.
However, in the absence of such regulations, it appears that
internal labour hire and many other arrangements not typically
considered 'labour hire' will require licensing.
WHAT SHOULD TRANSPORT OPERATORS DO?
Transport operators utilising internal labour hire arrangements
will need to ensure the entity providing the labour hire:
is licensed;
complies with its reporting obligations and other obligations
under the new regime; and
complies with all 'relevant laws' that impose
obligations in relation to workers.
The new provisions are lengthy and complex. A more comprehensive
bulletin discussing the provisions is available
here.
