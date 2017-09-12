Ban on PCA cladding, closer scrutiny of supply chains
and a renewed focus on end users: The Senate releases the
Non-Conforming Building Products Interim Report on aluminium
composite cladding.
The Senate Economics References Committee released the interim
report on aluminium composite cladding, part of the broader
Non-Conforming Building Products Inquiry, on September 5.
The document, which will be followed by a further iteration on
the illegal importation of asbestos on 31 October, and a final
inquiry report expected before 30 April 2018, outlines the
Committee's recommendations on managing the risks posed by the
use of aluminium composite cladding.
While a particular focus is given to high-rises, following the
2014 Lacrosse fire and the Grenfell tragedy earlier this year, the
Committee's recommendations take into consideration the broader
challenges facing the Australian construction industry.
The most significant recommendation is arguably that urging
legislative reform to impose a liability on builders to end users.
The Committee has recommended the creation of a consistent
statutory duty of care protection for end users in the residential
strata sector. If implemented, end users such as owners'
corporations will be able to reach builders where it is not
currently possible.
In addition to urging swift regulatory action with regard to
banning the importation, sale and use of polyethylene core
aluminium composite, the Committee has endorsed recent
Queensland legislation designed to spread accountability for
building materials design, selection and use across the supply
chain. We note the dissenting report by Coalition senators, as well
as the subsequent statement by the Assistant Minister for Industry,
Innovation and Science, Craig Laundy MP, that "calls to ban
materials at the border will not work."
Bipartisanship on implementation may not be guaranteed. Should
the Commonwealth and other state governments choose to adopt
similar legislation to Queensland, designers, manufacturers,
importers, suppliers and installers would share accountability for
ensuring building product compliance. This could potentially
translate into shared liability should non-compliance lead to
regulatory action, litigation or even class action.
In an effort to support long-term change and enhanced safety,
the Committee has recommended the creation of a national licensing
scheme with requirements for continued professional development for
all building practitioners, which could, if adopted, entail
considerable time and resource investment on behalf of companies in
the sector.
With industry compliance identified as an area of improvement in
the report, two of the Committee's recommendations centre on
enforcing current regulation and standards through a combination of
strengthening the office of the federal Safety Commissioner and of
introducing a more drastic penalty regime for non-compliant
firms.
If adopted, the combination of safety standards, ongoing
professional training and statutory duty of care may go a long way
to respond to the construction sector's request for enhanced
clarity in respect to conformity standards in building products,
the insurance industry's risk management response and
introduction of exclusions, and the public's expectations of
enhanced safety for residential buildings.
The recommendations in detail
Eight recommendations were made to the Government:
The Commonwealth Government urgently implement a total ban on
the importation, sale and use of polyethylene core aluminium
composite panels;
The establishment of a national licensing scheme through
cooperation between Commonwealth and all state governments,
covering surveyors, building inspectors, builders and project
managers. This includes the implementation of nationally consistent
mandatory on-site inspections throughout the construction
process;
The Building Minister's Forum introduce nationally
consistent measures to increase accountability across the supply
chain, along the lines of recent Queensland legislation;
The Commonwealth Government consider making all Australian
Standards and Codes freely available. This would remove a
significant cost to builders accessing Australian Standards
required for National Construction Code (NCC)
compliance;
Imposition of penalty regime for non-compliance with the NCC
such as revoking accreditation or bans from tendering for
Commonwealth construction projects and substantial fines;
Increased resources to the Federal Safety Commissioner;
Support for the Commonwealth Government's consideration to
Director Identification Numbers to combat illegal phoenix activity;
and
Nationally consistent statutory duty of care to make those in
the supply chain liable to end users in the residential strata
sector.
You can read the Senate interim report
here. As well as the Senate inquiry, there are various other
processes and reviews being undertaken at a national level. We will
continue to provide updates as the regulatory debate continues.
