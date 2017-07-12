In the recent Federal Budget, changes to the threshold at which
a clearance certificate is required and the amount to be remitted
to the Australian Taxation
Office (ATO) if no certificate is produced were announced.
Developers should be aware that the clearance certificate is valid
for any property sold in the 12 months from date of issue, and that
an updated certificate must be applied for in the event that a
project is delayed.
CHANGES TO CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE REGIME WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM 1
JULY 2017
The Federal Government has a regime whereby vendors of real
estate in excess of $2 million have to provide purchasers with a
clearance certificate on or prior to settlement or purchasers are
mandated to retain and remit to the (ATO) 10% of the price.
By virtue of announcements in the Federal Budget, this regime
will change from 1 July 2017 in two respects:
the threshold at which a certificate is required will be
reduced to $750,000
the amount to be retained if a certificate is not produced and
remitted to the ATO is now 12.5% of the price
CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE ISSUED BY ATO IS VALID FOR ANY AND ALL
PROPERTIES SOLD IN THE 12 MONTH PERIOD
For developers who have multiple property holdings, the ATO has
confirmed that an application can be made on behalf of an entity
with an anticipated settlement date for any property. Once the
clearance certificate has issued, the certificate is valid for 12
months for all properties sold in that 12 month period.
Usually the certificate issues within five business days, but if
further enquiries need to be undertaken by the ATO (for example
where the applicant's tax details or records are not complete
or in order), it can take up to one month.
DEVELOPERS MAY WANT TO CONSIDER SEEKING LEGAL ASSISTANCE WHEN
LODGING CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE APPLICATION
Developers may benefit from asking their lawyer to lodge their
completed application with the ATO on their behalf. You will then
have a clearance certificate which can be annexed to your sale
contracts which are likely to settle within the next 12 months.
If there is a delay with any project, then you would have to
apply for an updated certificate. However, this would cover all
your projects current at the time you applied for the updated
certificate.
